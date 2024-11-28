Escape Austin's Bustle For Sweet, Small Town Charm In Texas' Nearby Trendy But Low-Key City
Away from Austin's vibrant shopping district and busy streets, Texas travelers can discover a charming small town perfect for a low-key, fun-filled vacation. Located on the outskirts of Texas Hill Country, Georgetown invites visitors to explore gorgeous local scenery, fascinating attractions, and a spot known as the "most beautiful town square in Texas."
Find this sweet little city about half an hour north of Austin. Perfect for a weekend getaway, Georgetown is closer to Austin than many other Hill Country destinations, like the artsy outdoor paradise of Wimberley. Only 28 miles from the bustling downtown streets, curious sights like Blue Hole and Inner Space Cavern make Georgetown perfect for city dwellers seeking a change of scenery. One of the best times to experience Georgetown's charm is in April during the annual Red Poppy Festival. Celebrating the region's seasonal red poppy blooms, this Georgetown festival brings together artists, performers, and local vendors for three days filled with craft booths, a parade, and delicious food. If you can't visit during the festival, plan your own customized Georgetown adventure with this guide to the town's best attractions, shops, and restaurants.
Explore the best things to see and do in Georgetown
Georgetown offers travelers tons of options for indoor and outdoor activities. Begin your trip by exploring Georgetown's natural beauty at spots like Inner Space Cavern, Blue Hole Park, and Garey Park. At Inner Space Cavern, dive down into the Earth for a trek along one of the state's five cave trails. After emerging from the cavern, head to Blue Hole Park and swim in a lagoon lined with limestone rock formations. When you're ready for hiking, birdwatching, or fishing, visit the stunning 525 acres that make up Garey Park.
Prefer museums over parks? Swing by the Williamson Museum to see art and history exhibits that tell the story of Williamson County. While donations are welcome, the museum is free to enter. Then, learn more about local culture on a downtown walking tour. Visitors can arrange a guided tour through the Williamson Museum in advance or grab a map from the town's visitor center and chart their own course. For an artsy outing, buy tickets to a show at the Georgetown Palace Theatre. What began as a small theater hosting silent films in the 1920s has since evolved into a beloved community arts space.
Visit Georgetown's top shops and restaurants
When it's time to refuel, Georgetown's incredible restaurants have you covered for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In the midst of several Texas cities earning Michelin stars, Georgetown cultivates its own culinary charm with everything from whiskey bars and barbecue to cozy cafes and vegetarian dishes. Start your day with a cappuccino, cinnamon roll, or quiche for breakfast at Sweet Lemon Kitchen. At lunch, head to Monument Cafe for a veggie burger or the indulgent chicken-fried steak. For dinner and drinks, The Golden Rule has you covered with a menu full of dishes like Cantonese riblets and drinks like the bourbon-based Life's A Peach cocktail.
After you eat, do some window shopping in Georgetown's beautiful town square. Shops such as Blushing Belle Boutique treat fashionistas to a space full of cute finds, and the Georgetown Antique Mall invites treasure hunters to search for rare gems. Before you leave, buy a souvenir to remember your trip by at the Georgetown Art Center.