Escape Austin's Bustle For Sweet, Small Town Charm In Texas' Nearby Trendy But Low-Key City

Away from Austin's vibrant shopping district and busy streets, Texas travelers can discover a charming small town perfect for a low-key, fun-filled vacation. Located on the outskirts of Texas Hill Country, Georgetown invites visitors to explore gorgeous local scenery, fascinating attractions, and a spot known as the "most beautiful town square in Texas."

Find this sweet little city about half an hour north of Austin. Perfect for a weekend getaway, Georgetown is closer to Austin than many other Hill Country destinations, like the artsy outdoor paradise of Wimberley. Only 28 miles from the bustling downtown streets, curious sights like Blue Hole and Inner Space Cavern make Georgetown perfect for city dwellers seeking a change of scenery. One of the best times to experience Georgetown's charm is in April during the annual Red Poppy Festival. Celebrating the region's seasonal red poppy blooms, this Georgetown festival brings together artists, performers, and local vendors for three days filled with craft booths, a parade, and delicious food. If you can't visit during the festival, plan your own customized Georgetown adventure with this guide to the town's best attractions, shops, and restaurants.