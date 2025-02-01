Tennessee's Quirky Golf Club With A Cult Following Is A 'Giant Adult Playground'

Sweetens Cove Golf Club sits just minutes from the Georgia and Alabama borders but also in a world of its own. Immediately upon their arrival at the property, golfers will notice a much more quiet and subdued scene than they are used to at their local course. It's not packed with golfers, and that's completely by design. Sweetens Cove typically only issues 45 to 60 passes for golfers to play and enjoy the property for the day, akin to a ski resort selling daily ski lift tickets. This allows the club to have a "no tee time" policy and permits players to stop and resume play whenever they please.

Unsurprisingly, this policy has been quite popular, which has led to Sweetens Cove's passes frequently selling out during the year — so be sure to reserve yours early. At the time of writing, golfers can choose from a nine- or 18-hole experience or book for a full day of access. The addition of a cart is a little more money. Passes for Mondays through Wednesdays are cheaper than Thursdays through Sundays, and prices fluctuate based on the season, not unlike the way weather can change a ski lift ticket. Still, with a course that's considered one of the best nine-hole tracks in the country by Golf Digest, the value is not lost on guests. The inland links-style layout of the nine holes allows for lots of creativity in play and a variety of routes to take. Some visitors even like to mix up the order of the course.