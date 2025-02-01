Tennessee's Quirky Golf Club With A Cult Following Is A 'Giant Adult Playground'
It's no secret that golf is a rapidly growing game. Every month, it seems, there are new ways for beginners to learn the game, but access to the sport is still an issue for many. Snagging a precious tee time at the most popular course in your area can be arduous. And once you've finally arrived at the course, feeling confident thanks to your new golf gear, you're often stacked between slow foursomes for five-plus hours, which can ruin anyone's golf day. Luckily, Sweetens Cove Golf Club is setting out to be a casual, enjoyable golfing experience that changes the typical dredge of a day on the course.
This very unique nine-hole golf destination is expanding and looking to transform the modern public golf experience and breed a true golf play place for lovers of the game. Sweetens Cove General Manager Matt Adamski told Chattanoogan.com, "We've created a place where you can play all day, with no tee times, no dress codes and no pressure. It's a giant adult playground, where everyone can find something to love." Sweetens Cove Golf Club is tucked away just west of Chattanooga, Tennessee, in South Pittsburg. It's a place where golfers can find peace on a one-of-a-kind track that's all theirs and have a day-long experience with nature, camaraderie, and the game they love.
Visit Sweetens Cove for a personalized golf experience
Sweetens Cove Golf Club sits just minutes from the Georgia and Alabama borders but also in a world of its own. Immediately upon their arrival at the property, golfers will notice a much more quiet and subdued scene than they are used to at their local course. It's not packed with golfers, and that's completely by design. Sweetens Cove typically only issues 45 to 60 passes for golfers to play and enjoy the property for the day, akin to a ski resort selling daily ski lift tickets. This allows the club to have a "no tee time" policy and permits players to stop and resume play whenever they please.
Unsurprisingly, this policy has been quite popular, which has led to Sweetens Cove's passes frequently selling out during the year — so be sure to reserve yours early. At the time of writing, golfers can choose from a nine- or 18-hole experience or book for a full day of access. The addition of a cart is a little more money. Passes for Mondays through Wednesdays are cheaper than Thursdays through Sundays, and prices fluctuate based on the season, not unlike the way weather can change a ski lift ticket. Still, with a course that's considered one of the best nine-hole tracks in the country by Golf Digest, the value is not lost on guests. The inland links-style layout of the nine holes allows for lots of creativity in play and a variety of routes to take. Some visitors even like to mix up the order of the course.