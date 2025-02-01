Escape Portland's Big City Bustle At An Authentic Chinese Garden Often Called A 'Creative Wonder'

On a quest to discover the best botanical gardens in America? You may be surprised to learn that one of the most beautiful gardens in the country, hailed as a "creative wonder," is hiding right in the heart of downtown Portland, Oregon. Lan Su Chinese Garden is a lush and vibrant oasis that spans an entire block in Portland's Old Town Chinatown, known for being one of the best Chinatowns in America, according to travelers. Lan Su is described as a Suzhou-style garden, based on Portland's sister city of Suzhou, China, which is famous for its UNESCO-designated classical gardens. With hundreds of blooms and plants native to China, traditional architecture, and cultural artifacts, you'll feel as if you've been whisked across the globe to an authentic Zen paradise.

The name "Lan Su" translates to the "Garden of Awakening Orchids," and the beautiful destination is famous for its floral displays, iconic celebrations, and stunning craftsmanship. China boasts more than 30,000 plant species, and Lan Su showcases China's most traditional plants alongside newly discovered flora that's yet to be known in the Western world. China's incredible biodiversity, combined with the temperate climate of the Pacific Northwest, creates the perfect conditions for an outstanding botanical haven. So it's no surprise that Portland is also known for having the best Japanese garden outside of Japan. Let's take a closer look at Lan Su Chinese Garden, its offerings and events, and its fascinating surroundings of Old Town Chinatown.