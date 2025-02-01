Escape Portland's Big City Bustle At An Authentic Chinese Garden Often Called A 'Creative Wonder'
On a quest to discover the best botanical gardens in America? You may be surprised to learn that one of the most beautiful gardens in the country, hailed as a "creative wonder," is hiding right in the heart of downtown Portland, Oregon. Lan Su Chinese Garden is a lush and vibrant oasis that spans an entire block in Portland's Old Town Chinatown, known for being one of the best Chinatowns in America, according to travelers. Lan Su is described as a Suzhou-style garden, based on Portland's sister city of Suzhou, China, which is famous for its UNESCO-designated classical gardens. With hundreds of blooms and plants native to China, traditional architecture, and cultural artifacts, you'll feel as if you've been whisked across the globe to an authentic Zen paradise.
The name "Lan Su" translates to the "Garden of Awakening Orchids," and the beautiful destination is famous for its floral displays, iconic celebrations, and stunning craftsmanship. China boasts more than 30,000 plant species, and Lan Su showcases China's most traditional plants alongside newly discovered flora that's yet to be known in the Western world. China's incredible biodiversity, combined with the temperate climate of the Pacific Northwest, creates the perfect conditions for an outstanding botanical haven. So it's no surprise that Portland is also known for having the best Japanese garden outside of Japan. Let's take a closer look at Lan Su Chinese Garden, its offerings and events, and its fascinating surroundings of Old Town Chinatown.
About Lan Su Chinese Garden
Lan Su was painstakingly designed by Suzhou-based artists. It is an imperial garden inspired by the Ming Dynasty style, a 2,000-year-old Chinese tradition that fuses natural beauty, architecture, and art. Open all year round, the gardens feature beautiful landscaping surrounded by traditional Chinese pavilions, bridges, meandering walkways, ponds brimming with colorful koi fish, and a large lake called Lake Zither. Visitors are invited to take refuge from the busy city by strolling and soaking up the atmosphere of Lan Su's peaceful grounds. Warm up with a pot of authentic Chinese or Taiwanese tea at the Yun Shui Teahouse overlooking the tranquil surroundings.
If a richer experience is what you're after, Lan Su has all kinds of opportunities for deeper learning. The garden's mobile app has detailed information about all the plants in its collection, a self-guided audio tour, and interactive scavenger hunts for fascinating artifacts and calligraphy symbols. The Yun Shui Teahouse also offers private tasting experiences by the water.
As you may imagine, spring and summer at the gardens are an extraordinary sight. Lan Su has breathtaking curated collections of magnolias, peonies, camellias, rhododendrons, and bamboo. Other blooms on display include lotus flowers, gardenias, chrysanthemums, and countless others. It also has 50 species of trees and a wide collection of rarely-seen shrubs.
Visiting Lan Su and Old Town Chinatown
Lan Su hosts a number of exciting events throughout the year, most notably its Lunar New Year celebration, which is said to be the best in the Pacific Northwest. Every January, visitors from all over the city head to the gardens to witness the beautiful sight of red lanterns hanging from every roofline and lantern sculptures floating on the surface of Lake Zither. The garden hosts a variety of cultural offerings during the Lunar New Year season, including lion dances, martial arts performances, crafting activities, and more. In the warmer months, Lan Su hosts unique events like Chinese Valentine's Day and Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Every October, the garden transforms for the annual Mid-Autumn Festival.
Once you've explored the hidden paradise of Lan Su Chinese Garden, Portland's historic Chinatown district has so much to discover. The neighborhood is full of fantastic eateries serving up both Chinese and international cuisine, independent shops selling one-of-a-kind items, art galleries showcasing local artists, and museums that delve into the region's cultural history. Also in Old Town Chinatown are Portland's famous Shanghai Tunnels, a series of underground catacombs with a mysterious storied past.