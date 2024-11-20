These Are The Best Chinatowns Across America, According To Travelers

Let's take a trip all the way back to the 19th century in the United States of America. Chinese immigrants who ventured to the country after the discovery of gold in California saw the potential for profitable business opportunities. Unfortunately, instead of finding a life of riches and luxury, most of the people who moved to America from China became surrounded by unwavering racism and prejudicial laws that made it very difficult for them to survive in their new homeland.

They were desperate for a place where they could simply live as themselves and create enterprises without facing xenophobia. Thus, they decided to establish their very own communities to pursue these dreams, and Chinatown neighborhoods were officially born across the United States. Although this was well over a century ago, you can still find Chinatowns everywhere from New York to San Francisco and they remain some of the most vibrant districts in the entire country.

With so many of these distinctive neighborhoods in major U.S. cities, the Islands team decided to narrow down a list of the very best ones by turning to the opinions of travelers. We sourced real traveler's recommendations from websites like Reddit and TripAdvisor to determine which American Chinatowns were worth a visit. Based on their wisdom and further research, these are the most intriguing, food-filled, and culture-filled Chinatowns across the United States.

