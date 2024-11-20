These Are The Best Chinatowns Across America, According To Travelers
Let's take a trip all the way back to the 19th century in the United States of America. Chinese immigrants who ventured to the country after the discovery of gold in California saw the potential for profitable business opportunities. Unfortunately, instead of finding a life of riches and luxury, most of the people who moved to America from China became surrounded by unwavering racism and prejudicial laws that made it very difficult for them to survive in their new homeland.
They were desperate for a place where they could simply live as themselves and create enterprises without facing xenophobia. Thus, they decided to establish their very own communities to pursue these dreams, and Chinatown neighborhoods were officially born across the United States. Although this was well over a century ago, you can still find Chinatowns everywhere from New York to San Francisco and they remain some of the most vibrant districts in the entire country.
With so many of these distinctive neighborhoods in major U.S. cities, the Islands team decided to narrow down a list of the very best ones by turning to the opinions of travelers. We sourced real traveler's recommendations from websites like Reddit and TripAdvisor to determine which American Chinatowns were worth a visit. Based on their wisdom and further research, these are the most intriguing, food-filled, and culture-filled Chinatowns across the United States.
New York, New York
New York City is famous for being one of the world's most expensive travel destinations. Luckily, there is a precious gem in lower Manhattan that allows budget travelers to get their fill of tasty food without breaking the bank — Chinatown. Unlike most of NYC, this neighborhood is overflowing with countless delicious, affordable restaurants. In fact, these sorts of establishments are so plentiful that it's heavily recommended for visitors to conduct their own food tour through Chinatown on a trip to the city.
People have an ever-growing list of suggestions for food establishments to visit here. One traveler on Reddit exclaimed, "Kam hing (spongecake): the best spongecake I have ever had. You MUST ask for hot ones. The hot spongecake is 10000000x better than normal." A commenter on the same post urged visitors, "There's a lot of great rice rolls but my favorites are the ones at Sun Hing Lung on Henry Street. No seating, it's just a storefront window, but they're terrific." Another person shared, "Tasty dumpling, their cabbage and pork fried dumplings are what dreams are made of."
If you're feeling a bit of dessert after a day of savory goods, this area has you covered on that front as well. One person recommended Chinatown Ice Cream Factory because it's one of the oldest businesses in the neighborhood and it has extremely original flavors in stock. All in all, you'll never leave this particular U.S. Chinatown hungry.
San Francisco, California
The very first Chinatown in the United States was organized in the beautiful city of San Francisco. Since California was a hotspot for Chinese immigrants during the gold rush era, it makes sense why the original is located here. Established approximately 174 years ago, San Francisco's Chinatown has garnered a reputation as the most well-known one in the country. Although it has faced some very difficult times, such as the brutal 1906 earthquake that almost took the neighborhood out, this Chinatown is still standing today and is one of the most interesting places to visit in the city.
Many people suggest carving out just a few hours to explore this area with one Reddit user explaining, "Chinatown while it's the second biggest Chinatown in the US, it's not that big. You could probably do it in half of a day." During that time, you should opt to take a small-group tour of the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory to watch the iconic treat being made. Visitors also have the opportunity to learn more about the plight Chinese immigrants encountered at the Chinese Historical Society of America Museum in this neighborhood.
Chicago, Illinois
The Chicago Chinatown is more low-key and peaceful than other ones in the United States. While many of these neighborhoods across the country have been long established for over a century, this one didn't exist till the 20th century and it is still in the process of growing. As one Reddit user broke it down, "I'm happy to say it's still expanding. Back in the day, it was purely along Wentworth and Cermak. It eventually expanded to Chinatown Square along Archer. And in more recent years it's expanding again. 88 Marketplace is now across the river, a bunch of shops beyond the railroads on Canal have popped up, and continually expanded south."
Of course, this iconic neighborhood in Chicago offers endless food and shops, but it also stands out for its architecture. Specifically, the Nine Dragon Wall is a tile mural that is designed to look like a piece in Bejing's Beihai Park and it is one of just three reproductions that exist outside the bounds of China. The Chicago Chinatown is also a local hub for cultural events, such as the Lunar New Year Parade which features live music and traditional dancers in dragon costumes.
Boston, Massachusetts
Out of the entire New England region, Boston's Chinatown is the very last neighborhood of its kind. Although it's a lone survivor, this district still manages to compete with the big leagues of U.S. Chinatowns. The main reason why Boston's version is so well-loved is because it feels a touch more authentic and intimate than busier Chinatowns across the country. This makes it a more charming destination for a low-cost date night.
If you do decide to take your love interest out in Boston's Chinatown, there will be plenty of options for places to eat and drink to your heart's content. A bunch of people highly recommend Peach Farm in particular with one Reddit user sharing, "Peach farm! Grab the crispy sesame noodles, salt pepper anything, always order what they have fresh too. Get a side of the spicy jalapeño soy sauce if you like spicy!" Another person on the same post urged budget travelers to try, "Hei La Moon for weekend morning dim sum. Go on Saturday or Sunday before 1 p.m. and you will have [a] lot of good food for CHEAP! I go with my friends once or twice a month and we leave satiated and satisfied for less than 15 dollars each." The Chinatown in Boston also has tons of laid-back bars for a nightcap after dinner, such as the heavily recommended Shojo.
Honolulu, Hawaii
Most people assume they'll spend their time snorkeling and learning how to surf in Honolulu. The first thing on their mind usually isn't visiting the local Chinatown for food and shopping. That said, Honolulu's Chinatown is one for the books. It was actually instituted in the 1850s, making it one of the oldest Chinatowns in the country and one of the longest-standing Honolulu neighborhoods in general.
Located near the city's active port, many visitors claim that this local Chinatown has some of the most delicious food on the whole island. One Reddit user declared, "Absolutely best food on island and cheapest produce. Tough exterior, but you'll be rewarded for your visit." If you want a guide to the district, another person on the post suggested taking the in-depth Hawaii Heritage Center walking tour of Chinatown on Wednesday and Friday mornings. Depending on what time of the year you're visiting, you may even be able to attend one of the neighborhood's big annual events, such as the Lunar New Year celebration, the Chinese Moon Festival, or the Christmas festivities.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia is a richly diverse city where you can explore lush botanical beauty but it's also filled with tons of cultural influences. In particular, you can really feel the sense of community around its Chinatown district. You can't miss this section of the city because it's marked by a gorgeous ornate entrance called the Friendship Arch that stands 400 feet high. It is easily one of the most beautiful Chinatown thresholds in the country.
Once you get onto the street, you'll be met with an array of eateries that are beloved by the Philly locals. One Philadelphian on Reddit shared, "Sang Kee Peking Duck House is a favorite of mine. Never had a bad meal there," and three other people quickly agreed that it was a winner. Another individual on the post comprehensively disclosed, "Terakawa is the best Ramen you'll get in the city. I prefer Tom's for DimSum. EMei is delicious. Beef lo mein from Penang is top-notch." Many people seem to love the food from Spice C with eight different people recommending it on the same post.
Seattle, Washington
Most Chinatowns across the United States are mainly known for their food, but Seattle's version also offers visitors a legendary nightlife scene to complete their flavorful eats. A few different Reddit users highly recommended trying the cocktails and light dishes from Fort St. George. Some folks preferred spots like Itsumono for drinks and another person even urged, "Gan Bei Eatery and Bar. Get a shot of whiskey with a gravy back. (No joke)."
This portion of Seattle is distinguished from the rest of the city by its 45-foot-tall gate that is crafted from approximately 8,000 ceramic tiles all the way from China. It's also a great area to go shopping for potential souvenirs to bring home. One traveler on Reddit suggested, "Check out Uwajimaya for interesting groceries and gifts," and someone else said that Kobo at Higo and Sairen has lots of amazing souvenirs and attire for sale as well. This neighborhood also happens to be home to the Seattle Pinball Museum, which has a collection of over 50 games to play and can be a super fun museum to visit with children.
Washington D.C.
Although Chinatown in Washington D.C. is more quaint than others in the United States, it packs a lot of history that dates back to the 1800s — in fact, heading there is one of the best activities for adults on a vacation to Washington D.C. The very first grocery store opened in this area all the way back in 1892 when the neighborhood's population was just 100 individuals. Over more than a century since then, the Washington D.C. Chinatown district has developed massively and become filled with a wide range of businesses from theaters and restaurants to cultural shops and marketplaces. In fact, it's become such an important spot that it was listed as part of the National Register of Historic Places.
These days, the area is signified by its large Friendship Arch which was erected in 1986 and believed to be the biggest of its kind at the time of its construction. The piece is made from thousands of glazed tiles and it has 280 painstakingly detailed paintings of dragons adjourning it. Beyond this artistic gate, there is some solid food waiting for you from a variety of Asian cultures.
However, as one Reddit user explains, "The best food in Chinatown isn't Chinese imo. I'd say Daikaya, China Chicano for some Asian Fusion, or Rasika." With that being said, Washington D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood is definitely a better stop for historical significance rather than mind-blowing food. If you're hankering for above-and-beyond Chinese food in the city, one person on Reddit recommended, "Chinatown is not the place to go for good Chinese fare. If you want chinese/asian food and have a car, I'd head out to the burbs."
Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas is much more than just the gambling capital of the world. It also happens to have one of the largest Chinatowns in the United States that spans over three miles. This neighborhood is one of the best in Las Vegas to dive into a mix of Asian cultures through food and experiences.
Starting with the cuisine aspect, there are more than 150 restaurants to try out along the long stretch of Chinatown. Out of all the eatery options, one of the most traveler-approved places to eat here is Sparrow + Wolf. One Reddit user spoke on the matter by stating, "Couple out of place gems in Chinatown are Sparrow + Wolf and Partage. Iron chef type food, definitely two of the best meals I've ever had. Pricey but worth it." If you're looking for a romantic date night venue, another commenter on the post suggested Kaiseki Yuzu.
There are also six loaded-up Asian supermarkets in this Chinatown for visitors who prefer making their own meals. While food is a main attraction of Chinatown Vegas, there are a ton of other things to do around this area besides fulfilling your every culinary craving. The Las Vegas Chinatown has several Chinese churches, spas with rejuvenating massage services, karaoke bars, and even a shooting range to test out your marksman skills.
Houston, Texas
One of the little-known facts about Houston, Texas is that the second-largest population of Indochinese people in the United States live in this radiant city. As such, it has a very impressive Chinatown that's worthy of a visit if you find yourself in the area. One visitor on TripAdvisor broke it down simply by saying, "This dynamic city is full of immigrants from all over the world, and there is a large Chinese population, which is fairly scattered throughout the city. But here you have a small neighborhood marked by businesses and cultural institutions."
Although there is a hefty population of Chinese people in Houston, this neighborhood tends to be a bit calmer than other Chinatowns. As a TripAdvisor user described, "We really enjoyed our trip to Houston Chinatown. Definitely not the densely packed Chinese village atmosphere that is seen in several other major U.S. cities. Rather this is a more modern concentration of Asian businesses in a strip mall format." Despite the relatively quaint size, this area packs in tons of exceptional restaurants.
Just to name a few, there is Don Cafe for Banh Mi, Fung's Kitchen for dim sum, and Six Ping if you're on the hunt for a good Asian bakery. Houston's Chinatown is a top-notch shopping destination in Texas, too. The area features a bunch of clothing boutiques, gift shops, bookstores, and Asian beauty supply retailers.
Portland, Oregon
Portland is known for being a trendy city where you can order the best coffee in all of America, but it also has one of the best Chinatowns. The food in Portland's Chinatown is divine, authentic, and plentiful. Xin Ding Dumpling House is a guaranteed good time with many people on Google Reviews claiming that the Pork Xiao Long ones were their absolute favorites. Alternatively, a user on Reddit said that they tended to gravitate toward Sichuan Taste to fix their Chinese food hankering. Surprisingly though, it isn't just the restaurants that make Portland's Chinatown unique — it's also the neighborhood's selection of cultural attractions.
After getting your fix of food you can make a stop at the Lan Su Chinese Garden with its more than 50 different types of trees that are all native to China.
There are a number of fascinating museums within this district. For instance, the Portland Chinatown Museum and the Japanese American Museum of Oregon are both located in this neighborhood. Visiting these two galleries will teach you quite a bit about the area's cultural history and are superb activities for children.
While all of these activities are very family-friendly, something to keep in mind about Chinatown in Portland is that it can be a bit dodgy once the sun goes down. One Reddit user admitted, "I wouldn't feel okay walking around there at night." That's why it is probably best to stick with daytime visits at this particular Chinatown.
Methodology
This comprehensive list of the best Chinatowns in the United States was developed through an intensive three step research process. First, the Islands team went through established lists of the most popular and largest Chinatowns across the country. Then, we read through reviews and insights about each one from real travelers on popular review websites, including Reddit, TripAdvisor, and Google Reviews. Finally, we looked deeper into everyone's suggestions to find pertinent details that visitors may need, such as annual events available and tour options.