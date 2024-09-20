The Best Japanese Garden Outside Of Japan Is In This Pacific Northwest City
Portland, Oregon is a trendy city where you can order the best coffee in America. But above all, this Pacific Northwest destination is a prime location for outdoor and nature-loving visitors. In addition to being home to the largest urban forest in the country, one of the City of Roses' most famed attractions is the Portland Japanese Garden. Located within Washington Park, it features 12.5 acres of lush splendor.
The Portland Japanese Garden has been commended by the likes of Japanese ambassadors, including Nobuo Matsunaga, who upon his visit in 1988 stated that it was (via the Portland Japanese Garden), "the most beautiful and authentic Japanese garden in the world outside of Japan." That said, this Portland must-see has a unique history. What is now the Portland Japanese Garden was the Oregon Zoo up until the late-1950s.
In the early 1960s, the Portland Japanese Garden was created as a goodwill gesture towards Japan following World War II. It includes a strolling pond garden, where the sight of koi fish and the sound of rushing waterfalls, known as heavenly falls, will put individuals at ease. Visitors can also admire the precision of the sand and stone garden. Needless to say, an outing at the Portland Japanese Garden is a day well spent.
Discover all that the Portland Japanese Garden in Oregon has to offer
In addition to the above-mentioned features, the Portland Japanese Garden also has what is known as the natural garden, where the grandeur of the Pacific Northwest is on full display, and a flat garden with sand and greenery. All told, there are eight gardens found within this beloved destination. Seasonal highlights include the site transforming into a into a foliage-filled wonderland in the fall and the abundance of cherry blossoms in the spring.
This all to say that the Portland Japanese Garden provides visitors a moment to themselves — even if it's only briefly. "Such a special place. It's beautiful and tranquil with so many areas to explore, sit, and reflect," states a Tripadvisor review. Another individual wrote (via Tripadvisor), "Moss, ponds, koi, architecture, zen gardens ... walking the paths induces meditative calm and appreciation." However, there's much more to experience at the Portland Japanese Garden.
For instance, adjacent to the flat garden is the pavilion gallery, with rotating exhibits often from Japanese artists. The Tanabe gallery at the Jordan Schnitzer Japanese Arts Learning Center found within the garden's cultural village also has art on display for visitors to enjoy. Those who work up an appetite during their time at the Portland Japanese Garden can have a snack at the Umami Café, also at the cultural village. The onsite eatery serves miso soup, matcha, and Japanese sweet treats. Note that the Umami Café requires reservations, which can be made online. And of course, there's also a gift shop.
Know before you go to the Portland Japanese Garden in Oregon
At the time of this writing, the Portland Japanese Garden is closed Tuesdays but is open every other day of the week from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Visitors are recommended to purchase advance tickets, which are non-refundable, online. For those with little ones who are 5 and younger, admission is free. A complimentary 1-hour tour is also offered with admission. Unfortunately, not all of the Portland Japanese Garden is ADA accessible or stroller friendly. However, there are paved paths to the pavilion gallery and the flat garden.
It's also important to keep in mind that the Portland Japanese Garden is located on a hill. If driving, paid parking is available. Visitors can either walk or take a complimentary shuttle from the parking lot, located next to the welcome center, to the garden. Moreover, photos are allowed, but if you are planning to take them with a tripod, the Portland Japanese Garden charges a fee. On that note, visitors are discouraged from using their phones during their time at the garden.
Unless you're visiting in summer or early fall, you can expect chilly temperatures in Portland. Thus, make sure to dress appropriately for the weather. Looking for more outdoor activities to add to your Portland itinerary? Washington Park has much more to offer than just the Portland Japanese Garden, including the International Rose Test Garden and Hoyt Arboretum. You can also drive about an hour and a half away from the city to Silver Falls State Park, known for having the most majestic waterfalls in the state.