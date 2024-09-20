The Best Japanese Garden Outside Of Japan Is In This Pacific Northwest City

Portland, Oregon is a trendy city where you can order the best coffee in America. But above all, this Pacific Northwest destination is a prime location for outdoor and nature-loving visitors. In addition to being home to the largest urban forest in the country, one of the City of Roses' most famed attractions is the Portland Japanese Garden. Located within Washington Park, it features 12.5 acres of lush splendor.

The Portland Japanese Garden has been commended by the likes of Japanese ambassadors, including Nobuo Matsunaga, who upon his visit in 1988 stated that it was (via the Portland Japanese Garden), "the most beautiful and authentic Japanese garden in the world outside of Japan." That said, this Portland must-see has a unique history. What is now the Portland Japanese Garden was the Oregon Zoo up until the late-1950s.

In the early 1960s, the Portland Japanese Garden was created as a goodwill gesture towards Japan following World War II. It includes a strolling pond garden, where the sight of koi fish and the sound of rushing waterfalls, known as heavenly falls, will put individuals at ease. Visitors can also admire the precision of the sand and stone garden. Needless to say, an outing at the Portland Japanese Garden is a day well spent.

