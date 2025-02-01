Nestled Along New York's Hudson River Is A Quiet State Park Beloved For Rugged Beauty And Trails

The most famous hike in the preserve is certainly Breakneck Ridge. As its ominous name implies, this is far from an easy stroll through the woods, and hikers are required to be more like climbers, doing some dangerous scrambles to reach the top. people can get injured and require rescue from this trail, so make sure you familiarize yourself with safety tips to know before your first solo hike. However, it's not the only route in the preserve. The nearby climb up Bull Hill may be slightly easier, but it still shouldn't be underestimated. If you're just looking to appreciate the woods, mountains, and shoreline, you're better off doing the 1-mile loop trail around Little Stony Point, which offers beautiful views of the river while still being safe for kids and pets.

To keep this wild land beautiful, it's absolutely vital that hikers stay on the trails. There are incredible views to be had from the path without harming the local ecosystem. Make sure not to leave any trash behind or take anything out of the preserve home with you — you can always take a picture of the wildflowers you see in the forest or the interesting rocks you find on the beach. If you fall in love with this preserve and want to protect it, consider volunteering with the Hudson Highlands Land Trust or joining the Backcountry Trail Crew.