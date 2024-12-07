The 5 Best National Parks In America For Bird Lovers

America's national parks are beloved for providing a rare glimpse of the untouched natural world and the creatures that live there — including the shore birds wading through the lakes, the songbirds singing in the trees, and the raptors soaring through the skies. These protected lands are vital safe havens for birds, which also makes them a paradise for birdwatchers looking to see avifauna in their natural habitats.

After reviewing dozens of recommended birding spots from the National Park Service, Audubon, and fellow birders, we have compiled a list of some of the most varied and fascinating birdwatching destinations for national park visitors around the United States. To see some of the best birdwatching destinations the U.S. has to offer, consider a trip to Maine's Acadia National Park, Texas's Big Bend National Park, Florida's Everglades National Park, Montana's Glacier National Park, and California and Nevada's Death Valley National Park.

To go birding in a national park, all you really need to do is walk along and keep your eyes and ears open. However, for the best experience, you may want to consider bringing binoculars to see distant birds and a bird guide from the region so that you can identify what kind of birds you're seeing. If you're an early bird, you're in luck. The best time to see most birds is to go out early in the morning, choose a spot where two habitats might come together (like the water's edge or near the tree line), and wait patiently.