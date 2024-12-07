The 5 Best National Parks In America For Bird Lovers
America's national parks are beloved for providing a rare glimpse of the untouched natural world and the creatures that live there — including the shore birds wading through the lakes, the songbirds singing in the trees, and the raptors soaring through the skies. These protected lands are vital safe havens for birds, which also makes them a paradise for birdwatchers looking to see avifauna in their natural habitats.
After reviewing dozens of recommended birding spots from the National Park Service, Audubon, and fellow birders, we have compiled a list of some of the most varied and fascinating birdwatching destinations for national park visitors around the United States. To see some of the best birdwatching destinations the U.S. has to offer, consider a trip to Maine's Acadia National Park, Texas's Big Bend National Park, Florida's Everglades National Park, Montana's Glacier National Park, and California and Nevada's Death Valley National Park.
To go birding in a national park, all you really need to do is walk along and keep your eyes and ears open. However, for the best experience, you may want to consider bringing binoculars to see distant birds and a bird guide from the region so that you can identify what kind of birds you're seeing. If you're an early bird, you're in luck. The best time to see most birds is to go out early in the morning, choose a spot where two habitats might come together (like the water's edge or near the tree line), and wait patiently.
Acadia National Park
From puffins to bald eagles, this park is a haven for wild birds. One of the major highlights of the postcard-worthy scenery at Acadia National Park is the imposing Cadillac Mountain. Hiking to its summit for incredible sunrise or sunset views is a phenomenal way to start or end your day in the park, but if you keep your eyes on the skies, you might see an entirely different kind of natural wonder: Raptors. In the fall, you can participate in the Cadillac Mountain Hawkwatch.
Maine's wild coastal park is perfectly positioned along the autumnal migration path of many birds of prey who head south to find more food as the weather turns colder. The official Hawk Watch has volunteers counting the types of birds of prey swooping overhead every day in the fall, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cadillac Mountain is still worth a visit in the winter — though you'll certainly see fewer raptors — as some lucky visitors might be able to spot the resident snowy owls.
All year long, you could skip a hike up the mountain for a stroll around Otter Point. Not only does this incredible spot offer breathtaking views of the sea crashing against the shore with a background of cliffs and forests, but it's also an excellent place for birdwatching. In May, June, and September, you have an excellent chance of seeing migrating songbirds.
Big Bend National Park
If you want to see wildlife in the desert, look for water. While it might come as a surprise considering the harsh environment, Big Bend National Park has more species of birds than any other national park. Its landscape includes rugged mountains, harsh desert landscapes, and the roaring Rio Grande river running through it.
The area around the Rio Grande is the perfect place to look for some of the 450 bird species that call this harsh park their home, from green herons to common blackhawks. Rio Grande Village is one of the most popular birding spots for good reason: You're likely to see a lot of birds there, enjoying the constant access to water. To get a good look, take the Nature Trail at the campground zone near campsite No. 18.
The most popular time of year to birdwatch in this park is in the spring, between the end of April and the beginning of May, when many vibrant birds, like the brilliant yellow Scott's oriole and the technicolor-painted bunting, surge into the park. If you're interested in spending the night at Big Bend, which is one of the best national parks in America for stargazing, try to snag a campsite at the Cottonwood Campground so you can walk down to the river first thing in the morning and see the birds.
Everglades National Park
The lush subtropical wilderness of Everglades National Park is known for its wildlife — after all, it is the only place where you can see alligators and crocodiles together in the wild — but not all of its creatures have fangs. Everglades is home to more than 300 species of birds, and there are numerous spots around the park where you're very likely to see them. For the best experience, visit Everglades in the winter. Not only is it less buggy (including biting mosquitoes), but you'll also have the opportunity to observe the maximum number of birds clustered in the same spots.
One great choice is the Anhinga Trail. There, you'll be able to see waterbirds — like the species it's named after — walking through the shallows, and in the wintertime, this area is home to purple gallinules. If you head to Mahogany Hammock first thing in the morning, you might be able to spot a bald eagle. There are sometimes flamingos around the boardwalk at Snake Bight Trail, but if you don't see any and still need a little extra pink in your life, try Paurotis Pond instead. It's often full of the blush-colored roseate spoonbills.
Death Valley National Park
Death Valley National Park has earned its menacing moniker by being so hot you probably shouldn't visit it in the summer for your own safety. However, behind its arid reputation, this park is teeming with life. While it's known for its parched sand dunes, there are actually a few different landscapes in this park, and all of them serve as migration waystations for traveling birds. Some, like roadrunners, live there all year long. While you probably won't have to search for too long to see a roadrunner speeding across the dunes at 15 mph after a tasty lizard, they aren't the only birds you'll spot in Death Valley if you go at the right time.
In the spring and fall, Death Valley is home to many species of migrating birds that pass through (and stay for a little while). This is the best time to keep your eyes peeled and watch for the hundreds of different types of birds that take advantage of Death Valley's oases to take a break on their journey. Those hoping to see a wide variety of birds should head to the Furnace Creek Ranch area, which has a viewing platform specifically for birdwatchers and small ponds that attract thirsty birds.
Glacier National Park
Thanks to its towering mountains and crystal clear lakes, Glacier National Park is so beautiful that it's known as "The Crown of the Continent" — but you should make sure to listen as well as look when you explore this park. You might just hear the hoot of a loon, the trill of a shrike, and the song of the 17 different types of warblers at Glacier. If you're lucky, you might sense a shadow and look up to see the broad wings of a golden eagle soaring high above you. In the autumn, some 2,000 golden eagles have been seen flying over the park.
If you're looking for the best places to see birds in Glacier, consider the Three Falls Hike. Not only will it give you the opportunity to see some beautiful waterfalls, but you will also have a chance to see many species of birds along the way, from tiny hummingbirds to imposing bald eagles. Make sure to hit the trail early, though. Early morning, between dawn and 11 a.m., is often the best time for birding anyway, but because this trail is so popular, there's a risk that the crowds of other hikers trekking to see the waterfalls will scare off some of the birds, particularly later on in the afternoon.
Methodology
To choose the best opportunities for birdwatching in national parks, we reviewed the best birdwatching spots listed by the National Park Service. We narrowed down the resulting long list of national parks by reviewing recommendations from Audubon, the National Parks Conservation Association, blogs, and social media threads from real birders to see which parks were most frequently reported as hotspots for exciting birds.
We prioritized different types of birding locales — from snowy mountains to arid deserts — trying to choose parks from around the United States with different types of birds — from migratory flocks to rare local species — to ensure that any birding enthusiast who wants to add all of these destinations to their bucket list will have a new and engaging experience at each park. No matter your birding style, these five national parks provide diverse habitats and species to make each trip a memorable addition to your birdwatching journey.