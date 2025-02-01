The Major Difference Between Camping In Europe Vs America, Per Rick Steves

Whether you're camping in a national park or at a small backcountry campground, pitching a tent in the U.S. is usually about having a private experience in nature. According to an article by European travel expert and guidebook writer Rick Steves on his website Rick Steves' Europe, that's not the case on the other side of the Atlantic. For one thing, in Europe, camping doesn't necessarily mean going out into nature at all. Campsites are often close to cities, allowing people who don't have the budget (or don't want to spring) for a hotel room to spend their days exploring everything the city has to offer and then retreat to an affordable campsite nearby.

The culture around camping can be different, too. Americans are often frustrated to arrive at their campground and find that there are other groups camping nearby, but in Europe, there's a lot more precedent for chatting with your neighbors. As Steves writes, "Camping in Europe is more a social experience than a chance to retreat to nature." If you don't mind roughing it a little and you're looking for an inexpensive way to explore Europe while making new friends (locals and fellow travelers alike), camping might just be your best option.