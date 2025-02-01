The Dominica's 'Fun-Filled And Relaxing' River Tubing Voyage Offers Tropical Caribbean Jungle Beauty

There are various avenues to reserve your place on this leisurely tubing excursion, such as through cruise lines and booking sites like Viator. Booking directly through Hibiscus Eco-Village tends to cost the least at $32 for adults and $15 for children (as of this writing).

Safety is important to the guides at Hibiscus Eco-Village, and visitors are outfitted with helmets and life vests before disembarking. The guides tube along with you the entire time and are there to assist if your tube gets stuck in shallower waters. Something to keep in mind is that, like all rivers, the Pagua River experiences ebbs and flows according to rainfall and is higher at some times than others. For a better chance of experiencing more rapids and deeper pools to swim in, it's advised to check the river levels before booking.

As you drift down the river and through the jungle, keep an eye out for the diverse wildlife that has granted Dominica the nickname "Nature Island." Aside from the beautiful birds that inhabit the island, Dominica is also home to the crapaud, an endangered frog known as a "mountain chicken," which is one of the largest frogs in the world and a Dominica national symbol.