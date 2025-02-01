The Dominica's 'Fun-Filled And Relaxing' River Tubing Voyage Offers Tropical Caribbean Jungle Beauty
Dominica, not to be confused with the Dominican Republic, is a small island south of Guadeloupe, another gorgeous tropical Caribbean destination in the Lesser Antilles. Although only 29 miles long, Dominica is a wildly beautiful place home to several (mostly inactive) volcanoes, a range of heavily forested mountains, and a network of rivers. Rare tropical creatures, like blue-headed hummingbirds and red-necked parrots, adorn the lush flora, making it a naturally striking locale for a fun Caribbean adventure. Between the country's Northern and Central forest reserves, you'll find Hibiscus Eco-Village's river tubing excursion. Described as a "fun-filled and relaxing" journey on the Hibiscus Valley website, participants drift along the Pagua River, experiencing lush jungle views and a thrilling day of tubing.
What makes the journey even more special is experiencing some of Dominica's heritage as the tour begins at Hibiscus Eco-Village, located in the last surviving territory of the Kalinago people, who are indigenous to Dominica. From there, the journey down the river is a nice balance between short rapids and languid pools, making it a suitable tubing venture for all. Tripadvisor reviewers remarked on how safe the excursion was and noted that it's a fun way to explore the island.
The ins and outs of the tubing voyage
There are various avenues to reserve your place on this leisurely tubing excursion, such as through cruise lines and booking sites like Viator. Booking directly through Hibiscus Eco-Village tends to cost the least at $32 for adults and $15 for children (as of this writing).
Safety is important to the guides at Hibiscus Eco-Village, and visitors are outfitted with helmets and life vests before disembarking. The guides tube along with you the entire time and are there to assist if your tube gets stuck in shallower waters. Something to keep in mind is that, like all rivers, the Pagua River experiences ebbs and flows according to rainfall and is higher at some times than others. For a better chance of experiencing more rapids and deeper pools to swim in, it's advised to check the river levels before booking.
As you drift down the river and through the jungle, keep an eye out for the diverse wildlife that has granted Dominica the nickname "Nature Island." Aside from the beautiful birds that inhabit the island, Dominica is also home to the crapaud, an endangered frog known as a "mountain chicken," which is one of the largest frogs in the world and a Dominica national symbol.
Experience Kalinago culture on the island
Modern-day Kalinago people can trace their origins in Dominica back to 1000 A.D., and today, their territory spans eight villages in the eastern region of the island. Hibiscus Eco-Village lies on the edge of the territory and is where members of the Kalinago community warmly welcome visitors.
You may also be able to catch a traditional dance showcase by performers clad in vibrant traditional garb, whose colors evoke a Caribbean Carnival party and are reminiscent of the nation's flag. Kalinago dances encompass a wide range of themes, such as the moon, harvest, and war, and are accompanied by the rhythms of goat-skin drums and calabash maracas filled with seeds.
After an hour and a half of floating, swimming, and nature-watching, you're sure to have worked up quite an appetite. Luckily, the tour culminates in a unique chance to try a delectable Kalinago mahi sandwich made with homemade fry bread.