These Midwest Rivers Are The Perfect Places For A Thrilling Day Of Tubing, According To Reviews
Those lucky enough to live near America's stunning beaches know the joy of packing up a cooler and spending the day getting sand in between their toes — but if you call the Midwest home, that's not always an easy option. This doesn't mean you have to miss out, though. In fact, Midwest folks just can't get enough of one activity when the weather is right: tubing.
Tubing makes the most of the area's plentiful winding rivers, and if you plan to visit the Heartland, you won't want to skip it. Hopping into one of these inflatable donut floats and getting washed away with the current makes for an exciting day out, whether you're looking to spend time with friends or take a dip with the family.
Just like anywhere else, some spots are more popular than others, and knowing where to go is half the battle. From the Namekagon snaking its way through Minnesota and Wisconsin to Indiana's Tippecanoe, these rivers are guaranteed to show you a rootin', tubin' good time. We referred to traveler reviews, along with our own research, to formulate this list, which is something we'll go over in more detail at the end of the article. Until then, just remember to wear a life jacket and hold onto your hats — it could be a bumpy ride!
Root River, Minnesota
Lanesboro is the self-proclaimed "hidden gem of Southeast Minnesota," and has access to one of the best crowning glories in the region. The Root River is a massive draw for permanent residents and visitors passing through, whether they like to fish or get out on the water for a few hours. Though there are plenty of different options, the Root River is well-known for being one of the best tubing destinations in the Midwest. In 2024, the location came in at No. 3 on USA Today's top picks for river tubing in America, thanks in part to its stunning scenery.
Reviews agree with this sentiment, with a Tripadvisor user stating that tubes were available to rent from Eagle Cliff campground, which includes a drive around to the start of its recommended tubing trail. At the time of writing, Eagle Cliff's website states tubes are available to rent for $15 each. The traveler punctuated the 5-star review with, "We really enjoyed tubing and the beautiful sights from the river. We even had a bald eagle fly right over us while we tubed." Once you're done with floating your cares away, why not hop on a mountain bike to dry off? One Tripadvisor traveler dubbed the nearby Root River Trail, "One of the finest bike trails in Minnesota," making this the perfect activity-filled day for those with an adventurous spirit and a love for the outdoors.
Maquoketa River, Iowa
We love to talk about a wide range of vacation spots, from islands to mountains and everything in between. With that being said, there's something so special about rivers that can't be ignored. They're often tucked away, peaceful, and home to a wide variety of wildlife, and such is the case with Iowa's Maquoketa River. The impressive stretch of water starts in Fayette County, winding its way through Delaware, Jones, and Jackson County before eventually making its way into the Mississippi River. A great day of tubing won't just be a nice time out on the water soaking up the sun, but a chance to spot some of the area's wildlife, like bald eagles and woodpeckers.
Several tubing companies operate in the area, such as cSavanna, which charges $30 per person (at the time of writing) for an all-in trip down the river that includes travel to and from the water. It can accommodate groups as large as 50. One Google user also praised the aptly named Maquoketa River Rental, where you can rent canoes and kayaks, as well as tubes. The company will take you to the put-in point and pick you up with its shuttle service at the end of the run, making this a stress-free float. Other reviews for the area are limited, which makes this spot somewhat of a hidden gem when it comes to avoiding large crowds of tourists.
Rum River, Minnesota
Beginning at Mille Lacs Lake in Minnesota, Rum River is arguably one of the most idyllic stretches of water in the region. The designated Wild and Scenic River is protected by the state to ensure that future generations will be able to enjoy the 154-mile-long beauty to its fullest. The sheer size of the river means that it travels through a variety of landscapes, passing by patches of maple trees and white pine before it joins the Mississippi River. As far as tubing goes, adventurers won't be disappointed with what they find.
The river is one of the calmest in the state, meaning tubers can sit back and relax with a drink or two as they enjoy the water and watch the world go by. If you're looking for more of a wild ride, the river reportedly turns into a party hub on weekends. To rent a tube, head to one of the companies in Isanti and they'll take care of you. Country Camping, situated on Palm Street NW, has several 5-star reviews on Yelp. One user wrote in 2024, "We are so impressed when we come each and every year, there are so many fun things to do like tubing, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding they even have a doggy park, a pool, and a splash pad." The business offers tubes and paddling equipment, as well as a launch from its own private landing.
Chippewa River, Michigan
If you're familiar with the area at all, you'll know that the Great Lakes State is home to some incredibly noteworthy locations. Torch Lake has earned the title the "Caribbean of Michigan," and Lake Superior's name is self-explanatory. In short, Michigan is famous for its scenic waters, but the lakes don't get all the credit. There are some wonderful rivers that make for fantastic days outside if you're more interested in sitting on the water rather than beside it!
Chippewa River entwines its magic through the Mt. Pleasant area, embarking on a journey into Isabella County. Travelers particularly recommend Chippewa River Outfitters, which will launch you from various spots along the bank, whether you want to hop in a tube or rent a canoe — though it's worth noting that reservations have to be made in advance. "If you are in this area for any amount of time, this should be a no-brainer," wrote one Tripadvisor user. "The staff is outstanding. The trip downriver was beautiful and serene. I'll be back."
Another 5-star review on Google praised the variety of wildlife they saw on their journey. "I rate this five stars. The scenery was great and the flow of the water was just right. As I traveled the river, it was wonderful seeing the wildlife. I watched my grandson catch fish also."
Cannon River, Minnesota
The Midwest's stunning lakes have plenty to offer an adventurous spirit, but if you really want to let loose, head to Cannon River in Minnesota. Situated between Red Wing and Cannon Falls in the south of the state, you can expect stunning views, as well as big crowds, so come prepared. If you're looking for a quiet afternoon listening to the crickets, you probably won't get it here. However, if you want to chat with locals and tourists alike while rustling through your cooler on the water, then saddle up. Like many tubing hotspots, there are plenty of companies in the area to help you get onto the river without a hitch.
One Google user praised Welch Mill for their great day out, at $15 a tube on the weekday, and $18 on a weekend. "This was pretty cool," they enthused. "I went tubing and had a good time. Went a little late so we only got to do the hour ride. Very pretty landscape." Other visitors agree with this sentiment, with another sharing photographs of their large group of friends. "Oh, almost forgot to mention halfway through there is a place to stop and purchase hot dogs, brats, chips, soda cash only." Just bring yourselves and enjoy!
Niobrara River, Nebraska
Nebraska — home of Kool-Aid and the Reuben sandwich. The culinary delights of one of the Midwest's most underrated vacation spots speak for themselves, but its offerings don't start and end in the kitchen. Nebraska's breathtaking landscape can't be underestimated, and at its heart sits the 76-mile-long Niobrara River. Not only is it a nature hub, but in the summer flocks of tubers can be seen taking to the water to make the most of the warmer months. The river itself has a 4-star rating on Tripadvisor, with most users taking to the site to say what a great time they had on their adventures.
Another Google user recommended Dryland Aquatics, saying, "Great tubing adventure for six hours! Terrific service!" One Redditor also gave a top tip: "Pay extra for the couch-style tubes with the backrest. You will not regret it. They're big enough for 2 average adults and a medium-sized cooler in between them so you don't need the additional cooler tube."
Vermilion River, Illinois
If you care to take a dip when visiting Illinois' Pontiac and Livingston Counties, head straight to the twisting bends of the Vermilion River. The river invites all sorts of water lovers, from kayakers and canoe enthusiasts to tubers looking for a slice of the action. Not only is the scenery worth taking in, but the current can get a little dicey, which is perfect for those looking for a bumpier, more thrilling ride.
One of the most popular local companies to rent a tube with is River Bum Rafting in Oglesby. One Facebook user wrote, "Had an absolute blast floating! The crew was a well-oiled machine and definitely knew what they were doing! Can't wait to go again! High recommended!" Another tuber pointed out that there are tire swings along the floating route, which makes for a great addition if you're looking to get an extra kick from your trip. It's also good for kids on slower days, with one mom claiming that her kids enjoyed swimming most of the way while she laid back in her float, taking in the sights and enjoying the hot summer weather. Don't forget, America's most underrated road trip is through Illinois, too, so you could kill two birds with one stone on this trip!
Des Moines River, Iowa
When it comes to choosing your once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination, Iowa may not necessarily be on your bucket list — though that may be a mistake. If you aren't local to the area, don't underestimate what the state has to offer. Movie fans can visit the famous site from "Field of Dreams," there's the unique Grotto of the Redemption, and lest we forget the reason we're even discussing the Hawkeye State, the iconic Des Moines River. The river starts near Pipestone in Minnesota and stretches on for 525 miles, eventually joining the great Mississippi River.
Not only is it a fantastic destination for adventurers, but the Des Moines River also has a unique history. It was previously used as a commerce artery for the state's central locations, and used to have 80 grain-grinding mills situated along its banks. There may be none left for tubers to spot, but that doesn't dull the journey. Tripadvisor users rate Raccoon River Excursions highly, with one writing, "Had the best time ever!!! Very laid back and super easy! [The] Weather was perfect and [the] water was nice!" If you're interested in launching your own tube instead of renting, Iowa Confluence Water Trails has a great list of entry points and facilities.
Meramec River, Missouri
The Meramec River shoots its way through Missouri like a lightning bolt, blazing a trail through the counties of Crawford, Franklin, Iron, St. Louis, Texas, and on to Washington. The gargantuan force of nature isn't to be underestimated, with breathtaking views of trees along its shores. For those looking to make more of a trip out of their tubing excursion, Meramec State Park has a lot to offer.
Situated in Sullivan, the park has campgrounds for tents as well as rentable cabins for extra comfort. In short, the park could be a great base to settle into after a long, hard day enjoying one of the Midwest's most famous rivers. One Tripadvisor user wrote, "We have taken our kids to float the Meramec River for 2 years in a row now. We have an absolute blast with the kayaks and rafts." However, caution may be recommended, according to one Redditor: "Meramec River is a great place. I don't suggest the current since I was told it's the most deadly river in Missouri."
Namekagon River, Wisconsin
Floating down the river can be the perfect way to spend a day, even if you aren't typically a fan of water sports. Tubing seems to appeal to almost everyone, whether you're an active person or take a more relaxed approach to life. Thankfully, Wisconsin's Namekagon River ticks all the boxes. Working its way through 100 miles of densely-forested terrain, the more timid of tubers will be comforted to know that the Namekagon is relatively shallow, meaning you don't have to be a super strong swimmer in order to take a trip on its waters.
One Google user loved their trip so much in 2023 that they wrote a review for canoe rental spot Jack's that read, "I could never explain what a great relaxing and fun time it was floating down the river. Neither words nor pictures could ever describe this. [It was a] totally awesome adventure!" The company boasts on-site parking as well as a three-hour tubing trip, with water shoes available to purchase. What's more, there are plenty of local hotspots to add extra value to your day. When you're done tubing, you can hop in the car and take a trip to one of the many small towns dotted along the banks north of Trego.
Tippecanoe River, Indiana
It's no secret that the ultimate swimming and snorkeling destinations tend to be in sunnier climates than the Midwest, and while you may not actually snorkel there, don't discount the Heartland just yet. One Tripadvisor review dubbed the Tippecanoe River in Indiana a "beautiful clear river" in the headline of their review, going on to talk up the sheer amount of wildlife they saw on their two-hour float. The water flows for 166 miles, starting at Tippecanoe Lake in Kosciusko County before eventually trailing off into the Wabash River near Lafayette. Though that review is a little dated, more recent ones are just as glowing.
Review sites are full of praise for this particular Midwest jewel, with local company Riverside Rentals having 5-star ratings nearly across the board on Tripadvisor, and also being very accommodating to people with disabilities. "My husband is wheelchair-bound and needed help getting in the float," wrote one tuber. "Our group was able to get him situated but every employee we encountered offered to help and were so kind. We will absolutely be back." While you're there, pencil in a hike across the 23 miles of trails. The scenery won't disappoint!
Apple River, Wisconsin
If those stunning blue skies and perfectly green trees aren't enough to have you packing your cooler and heading to Apple River in Wisconsin, then testaments from other travelers may just sway you. One tuber left a glowing Google review discussing their adventure through local company, River's Edge Apple River Tubing & Camping. "They offer tube rentals along with ropes to tie the tubes together, and you can also rent a separate tube with a basket in between for carrying your food," they wrote in 2024. "The cost was $20 per person, and with the extra tube for the basket and the rope, it totaled $25 per person." It's worth noting that campers get a discounted rate.
As a tributary of the St. Croix River, the sweetly named Apple River winds its way along 77.5 miles, and as the Tripadvisor reviewer mentioned, it's the perfect place for thrill-seekers. The last portion of the river gets a little rough and ready, but for the less confident, there's a pathway where they can hop out and walk along. Sounds like a must-visit, if you ask us!
Zumbro River, Minnesota
Some stretches of the Zumbro River in Minnesota look like they've been pulled straight from a fairytale book set in the quaint English countryside, but it's just about as Midwest as it comes. The Zumbro snakes its way through limestone and sandstone bluffs, peppered with woods and marshes. Tubers will see a wide variety of trees, including cottonwood, walnut, and willow, as they float down the scenic river path, but make no mistake — Zumbro can pack a punch. The river's lively current is notorious.
"This place is awesome," said one tuber on Google who rented through a local company, Zumbro River Ratz. "The staff is totally friendly and patient with you. It's so nice that they pick you up and drop you off at the river when you purchase to rent a tube from them. My family and I come here often in the summer." At the time of writing in 2024, tubes started at $20 to rent, and the company encourages you to contact them in order to reserve a time and tube, due to limitations on how many people can be transported to the drop-off point at a time.
Methodology
The Midwest spans many states, from Nebraska and Kansas to Missouri, Michigan, and North Dakota. While there are undoubtedly many more jaw-dropping rivers that make for ideal tubing spots across this area, we simply can't mention them all. Instead, we scoured trusted reviews online from sites including Tripadvisor, Google, Facebook, to provide you with a list of the most-loved, tried and tested rivers for this fun activity in America's Heartland. We backed up these reviews with in-depth research from local websites and more to make sure these destinations really are worth a visit. Happy tubing!