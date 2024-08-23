These Midwest Rivers Are The Perfect Places For A Thrilling Day Of Tubing, According To Reviews

Those lucky enough to live near America's stunning beaches know the joy of packing up a cooler and spending the day getting sand in between their toes — but if you call the Midwest home, that's not always an easy option. This doesn't mean you have to miss out, though. In fact, Midwest folks just can't get enough of one activity when the weather is right: tubing.

Tubing makes the most of the area's plentiful winding rivers, and if you plan to visit the Heartland, you won't want to skip it. Hopping into one of these inflatable donut floats and getting washed away with the current makes for an exciting day out, whether you're looking to spend time with friends or take a dip with the family.

Just like anywhere else, some spots are more popular than others, and knowing where to go is half the battle. From the Namekagon snaking its way through Minnesota and Wisconsin to Indiana's Tippecanoe, these rivers are guaranteed to show you a rootin', tubin' good time. We referred to traveler reviews, along with our own research, to formulate this list, which is something we'll go over in more detail at the end of the article. Until then, just remember to wear a life jacket and hold onto your hats — it could be a bumpy ride!

