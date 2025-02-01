Just Outside Of New Orleans Is An Artsy Town With Some Of Louisiana's Most Mouth-Watering Restaurants

Abita Springs might be small, but it's a whole lot of fun. Its charming, old-timey Main Street is a delight, and it is worth taking the time for a stroll to enjoy the quaint, vintage atmosphere. Step into the town museum (with free admission) for a little local history, and admire the historic pavilion in Abita Springs Park, designed by Tomas K. Sully for the New Orleans Cotton Centennial Exposition of 1884. The park is also where the Tammany Trace begins in Abita Springs, making it a popular gathering spot for hikers and bikers tackling the route.

Abita Springs was once a famous wellness destination, thanks to its natural springs (hence the name). There are still a few spots where you can take the waters, even if most of the springs are now capped off or on private land.

The main draw for many visitors is the Abita Mystery House. This icon of oddity was first opened by artist and inventor John Preble back in 2000 as the UCM (You See Um or Unusual Collections and Mini-town) Museum. Entering through an old Standard Oil Gas Station on Highway 36, visitors are confronted by a chaotic mess of weird exhibits, folk art, and found collections, including an old Creole cottage, retro arcade machines, and a half-dog, half-alligator named Darrel. As a museum, it is about as bizarre as they come, but it is unmatched as a cultural destination — and for only a few dollars' admission.