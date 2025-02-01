Just Outside Of New Orleans Is An Artsy Town With Some Of Louisiana's Most Mouth-Watering Restaurants
For many tourists, the attractions of Louisiana begin and end with New Orleans. And there sure is a lot to love about the Big Easy, from the sultry charms of the French Quarter to the smells of the best cuisine in the U.S. But anyone who doesn't look beyond the sinful excitement of this excellent city is seriously missing out, as there are some amazing underrated Louisiana towns outside New Orleans worth visiting. One of the best spots for travelers to discover is Abita Springs, a short drive north of New Orleans.
This eccentric, artsy town is full of bizarre attractions and unconventional experiences, as well as being an excellent destination for foodies. Abita Springs is also an incredible base of operations for outdoorsy adventurers to explore the wonders of the Tammany Trace. This stunning 31-mile-long trail begins in Covington and runs for a fair chunk of the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain to Slidell through Abita Springs, Lacombe, and Mandeville, Louisiana's lakeside retreat.
Natural springs, backcountry trails, and a labyrinthine mystery house
Abita Springs might be small, but it's a whole lot of fun. Its charming, old-timey Main Street is a delight, and it is worth taking the time for a stroll to enjoy the quaint, vintage atmosphere. Step into the town museum (with free admission) for a little local history, and admire the historic pavilion in Abita Springs Park, designed by Tomas K. Sully for the New Orleans Cotton Centennial Exposition of 1884. The park is also where the Tammany Trace begins in Abita Springs, making it a popular gathering spot for hikers and bikers tackling the route.
Abita Springs was once a famous wellness destination, thanks to its natural springs (hence the name). There are still a few spots where you can take the waters, even if most of the springs are now capped off or on private land.
The main draw for many visitors is the Abita Mystery House. This icon of oddity was first opened by artist and inventor John Preble back in 2000 as the UCM (You See Um or Unusual Collections and Mini-town) Museum. Entering through an old Standard Oil Gas Station on Highway 36, visitors are confronted by a chaotic mess of weird exhibits, folk art, and found collections, including an old Creole cottage, retro arcade machines, and a half-dog, half-alligator named Darrel. As a museum, it is about as bizarre as they come, but it is unmatched as a cultural destination — and for only a few dollars' admission.
Food and drink in Abita Springs
The natural springs that give the town its name are also at the heart of one of the area's most famous institutions, the Abita Brewing Company. Based in nearby Covington, this fabulous craft brewery was founded in Abita Springs in 1986 and brewed up sumptuous suds there until it outgrew its first location and moved in 1994. The brewery itself is worth a visit, and you can still eat and drink in its original location, as it remains in Abita Springs as a brew pub and restaurant, Abita Brew Pub. The brewpub is famous for its fish and shellfish as well as classic Southern offerings like po boys, crawfish, and deep-fried pickles.
The rest of the foodie offerings in town showcase the very best of Louisiana and Cajun cooking. The Abita Springs Cafe is a great place to start, serving up hearty, home-cooked breakfast and brunch offerings like eggs benedict, green tomato sardou, and chicken and waffles, and you can't go wrong with beignets for dessert. Mama D's Pizza & More provides substantial lunch offerings, with stacked sandwiches and arguably the best pizza in town. Finally, a little way out of town, Zea Rotisserie and Bar is a higher-end joint with some of the best grilled chicken in the state.