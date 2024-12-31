'Louisiana's Lakeside Retreat' Offers A Wide Variety Of Shops, Food, And Glistening Waterfront Trails
A former lakeside holiday destination for New Orleans' high-society crowd is now one of Louisiana's best-kept secrets for 19th-century history; delectable Cajun, Creole, and Southern cuisine; laid-back shopping; and more than 30 miles of walking and biking trails along the shores of beautiful Lake Pontchartrain. And a bonus? Thanks to the completion of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway in the 1950s — the longest bridge in the United States — the gorgeous community of Mandeville is just a 40-minute drive away for visitors vacationing in New Orleans.
Founded by the well-to-do Marigny de Mandeville family of New Orleans in 1834 as a getaway for the city's wealthy, the city that Louisiana's state travel authority branded "Louisiana's lakeside retreat" was a summer retreat where folks could escape the sweltering streets of the Big Easy. Even today, a few historic vacation homes still line Lakeshore Drive in Mandeville, and many shops and buildings in the community's older quarter date back to that bygone era. For history lovers looking for a more subtle Louisiana experience, and the chance to replicate a 19th-century "retreat" from the city to spread out and explore, Mandeville is the ideal destination.
Mandeville is working to save its history
Mandeville is the oldest community in Louisiana's St. Tammany Parish, and many of its homes and buildings are officially Antebellum (pre-Civil War). Perhaps its best-known historic hotspot is the Jean Baptiste Lang House, one of just a few "Anglo-Creole" homes still standing in Mandeville. The home, completed in 1852 by the wealthy Belgian tobacco merchant Jean Baptiste Lang, is one of those historic Lakeshore Drive summer retreats. Through the years, the home and its unique architectural features remained largely untouched, surviving the Civil War, Reconstruction, and, as time passed, the post-World War II efforts at modernization in the Deep South. The house and many others of its historic generation took significant damage during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Restoration efforts saved the historic home, and today, it's a museum, gift shop, and community gathering space owned by the city. The museum and gift shop are open Thursday to Saturday, except in January and August.
The preservation of the old lakeside retreat is but one effort on the part of Mandeville to promote its unique history. After Katrina, as heartbroken community members watched several historic homes and buildings slip into disrepair, only to be lost forever, the city created a historic preservation district. What is today a burgeoning destination for history lovers promises to be even more appealing as the city works to restore more homes and buildings in a nod to its colorful past. Mandeville may not have the tourist appeal or nationally renowned landmarks of the historic New Orleans French Quarter, but it is fast becoming a destination for visitors interested in the Pelican State's history.
This lakeside getaway is more than just a history lover's retreat
While its history has a certain appeal, Mandeville is more than just its history. Today, it offers visitors a well-rounded experience, featuring some excellent dining options featuring that patented south Louisiana Cajun-Creole fusion, a lively shopping district, and a host of outdoor activities that make it a solid choice for folks looking for something to do on the more active side of the spectrum.
For foodies looking for an under-the-radar experience in this hidden-in-plain-sight destination, Mandeville's Lalou restaurant on Girod Street — right in the middle of the city's stellar shopping district — is a must-visit stop. From crab cakes Napoleon to shrimp and grits, the highly reviewed eatery provides a great dining experience whether you visit for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. When you're done eating, browse the city's colorful shops that feature everything from antiques and jewelry stores to vinyl record shops. There's even a wine-and-cheese boutique in town.
For those who want to get outside, the city's lakeside location is highlighted by its 31-mile Tammany Trace, one of Louisiana's first rails-to-trails conversion project. The trail offers visitors the chance to bike or walk along the Lake Pontchartrain seawall. Just 3.5 miles from town is Fontainebleau State Park, which offers visitors the chance to kayak the waters of Lake Pontchartrain; fish for catfish, redfish, speckled trout, and sheepshead; and camp under Louisiana's iconic cypress trees draped in Spanish moss. Mandeville is a well-kept secret, and for industrious tourists, it's a great place to escape the norm, see some incredible history, and take in some of the wonderful coastal Louisiana adventures available in this beautiful state.