'Louisiana's Lakeside Retreat' Offers A Wide Variety Of Shops, Food, And Glistening Waterfront Trails

While its history has a certain appeal, Mandeville is more than just its history. Today, it offers visitors a well-rounded experience, featuring some excellent dining options featuring that patented south Louisiana Cajun-Creole fusion, a lively shopping district, and a host of outdoor activities that make it a solid choice for folks looking for something to do on the more active side of the spectrum.

For foodies looking for an under-the-radar experience in this hidden-in-plain-sight destination, Mandeville's Lalou restaurant on Girod Street — right in the middle of the city's stellar shopping district — is a must-visit stop. From crab cakes Napoleon to shrimp and grits, the highly reviewed eatery provides a great dining experience whether you visit for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. When you're done eating, browse the city's colorful shops that feature everything from antiques and jewelry stores to vinyl record shops. There's even a wine-and-cheese boutique in town.

For those who want to get outside, the city's lakeside location is highlighted by its 31-mile Tammany Trace, one of Louisiana's first rails-to-trails conversion project. The trail offers visitors the chance to bike or walk along the Lake Pontchartrain seawall. Just 3.5 miles from town is Fontainebleau State Park, which offers visitors the chance to kayak the waters of Lake Pontchartrain; fish for catfish, redfish, speckled trout, and sheepshead; and camp under Louisiana's iconic cypress trees draped in Spanish moss. Mandeville is a well-kept secret, and for industrious tourists, it's a great place to escape the norm, see some incredible history, and take in some of the wonderful coastal Louisiana adventures available in this beautiful state.