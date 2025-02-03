'One Of The Most Culturally Significant Travel Projects' In America Is A Rick Steves-Approved Road Trip

While guidebook author and world traveler Rick Steves is known for advising travelers on their trips to Europe, on his radio show "Travel with Rick Steves", he gave his audience the opportunity to learn more about a route that was, for most of his listeners, a little closer to home: the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. You won't need any of Steves' tips for overcoming a language barrier on this trip, but that doesn't mean that there won't be a lot to learn at each destination along the way. In fact, this trail was heralded as "one of the most culturally significant travel projects in the United States," by Erick Prince who authors the travel page, Minority Nomad. The reason for this is because the U.S. Civil Rights Trail brings attention to some of the seemingly ordinary places where enormous historical shifts in the Civil Rights Movement took place, taking travelers on a journey not only across half the country but through an important period of time.

While it might be called a trail, this route is really a collection of more than 130 important historical sites which together, tell the story of some of the most pivotal moments of the ongoing fight for racial equality. If you want to, you can plan an epic road trip to see all of these sites one after another, but you can also break the trail up into more manageable pieces by planning day trips close to home or by using the trail as a checklist and visiting all the stops over time.