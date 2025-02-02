A One-Of-A-Kind Shopping Experience In California Is An Eclectic Art Project With A Twist

In the name, LAB stands for "Little American Business," which highlights the kinds of companies it is trying to promote. Instead of the classic and overly common mall stores like Hot Topic, FYE, and Claire's, it focuses on smaller businesses that place an emphasis on art, music, and culture, but are too often overlooked for something more familiar. If you're looking for a quirky place to shop, Buffalo Exchange is one store in The LAB Anti-Mall that you must visit, with the chance to buy and sell unique used clothing for a bargain price. In addition to several stores, there are plenty of places to stop and get a drink or something to eat. You can find almost every food imaginable at The LAB Anti-Mall, including sushi, vegan ice cream, brioche donuts, Cuban dishes, and delicious pastries.

It's also an amazing place to get out of the house. It's no secret that third places, where people can go for free or cheap outside of home and work, are slowly fading. It's hard to find a place to just relax and enjoy yourself without having to spend a lot of money. The Lab Anti-Mall has many of the same perks as old-school malls, offering a place for people to just go and hang out, with the added benefit of being surrounded by art. With so many community seating areas, those who work from home can find a place outside of the house to get their tasks completed without needing sneaky tricks, like using a virtual background, to have a "quiet vacation."