A One-Of-A-Kind Shopping Experience In California Is An Eclectic Art Project With A Twist
While malls aren't quite dead, there is no doubt that they no longer resemble the amazing places they once were. A few manage to stand out, such as Southdale Center, the oldest indoor shopping mall in America, but these are the exceptions, with many growing emptier or fading away entirely. Originally, malls were the perfect place for families to go shopping and kids to hang out on weekends. Now, it will take a pretty drastic change for malls to stay relevant, especially when online shopping is so much more convenient. Unique ideas and shops are one such way to change, and that's exactly what an open-air shopping center in Costa Mesa, California is focusing on.
The LAB Anti-Mall places a lot of focus on art, with murals, designs, and various musical events throughout the space. It even has a "community wall" mosaic, a wishing tree, and an open seating area. The entire anti-mall serves as an art piece, with some stores even operating out of Airstreams. It is just a few minutes from one of the largest shopping malls in the country, South Coast Plaza, and serves as a statement that local businesses can really thrive if given the opportunity.
A community space and art piece
In the name, LAB stands for "Little American Business," which highlights the kinds of companies it is trying to promote. Instead of the classic and overly common mall stores like Hot Topic, FYE, and Claire's, it focuses on smaller businesses that place an emphasis on art, music, and culture, but are too often overlooked for something more familiar. If you're looking for a quirky place to shop, Buffalo Exchange is one store in The LAB Anti-Mall that you must visit, with the chance to buy and sell unique used clothing for a bargain price. In addition to several stores, there are plenty of places to stop and get a drink or something to eat. You can find almost every food imaginable at The LAB Anti-Mall, including sushi, vegan ice cream, brioche donuts, Cuban dishes, and delicious pastries.
It's also an amazing place to get out of the house. It's no secret that third places, where people can go for free or cheap outside of home and work, are slowly fading. It's hard to find a place to just relax and enjoy yourself without having to spend a lot of money. The Lab Anti-Mall has many of the same perks as old-school malls, offering a place for people to just go and hang out, with the added benefit of being surrounded by art. With so many community seating areas, those who work from home can find a place outside of the house to get their tasks completed without needing sneaky tricks, like using a virtual background, to have a "quiet vacation."
Getting to The LAB Anti-Mall
Costa Mesa, where The LAB Anti-Mall is located, is part of Los Angeles. It's on the southernmost side, near Irvine and Huntington Beach. With so many exciting free things to do in Los Angeles, from hiking to the Hollywood Sign to visiting Griffith Observatory, it's easy to overlook some of the less touristy destinations. The LAB Anti-Mall is technically free, as you aren't required to pay for anything. However, if you find something you like or you want a place to eat, the opportunity is available without you having to drive or walk anywhere else.
There is parking on-site, meaning you don't have to spend a long time searching for a place to leave your vehicle or worry about expensive lots. However, on busier days, parking regularly gets filled up, as the spots are limited. If you can, avoid going on the weekends and holidays to ensure you get a convenient spot.
Though individual store hours vary, just like at any other mall, the building itself is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. until 9 or 10 p.m., depending on the day. With there being free Wi-Fi and a convenient place for people to sit in the Living Room Area, you can go and work for a few hours, eat some delicious food, and shop to your heart's content, all in one place.