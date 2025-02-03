America's Oldest Farmers Market Building Is A Pennsylvania Hub Of Local Flavor, Crafts, And Diverse Food

Like the vibrant Pike Place Market, which is known as the "Soul of Seattle," Lancaster Central Market is a bustling hub of life right in the heart of the city, making it a perfect place to go for visitors wanting to get to know Lancaster a little better. That there is an abundance of delicious food available is, of course, a bonus.

There are dozens of vendors selling the best wares Lancaster has to offer, some of which can be eaten right there. Among the market's street food stalls, you'll find Inna's Pierogi Shop, Nord Scandinavian Food & Hygge, and Empanada Gourmet. However, you'll make the best of Lancaster Central Market if you plan to bring food home with you. Get freshly baked pie, candies, and more from over a dozen baked goods stands, or purchase the best vegetables from local businesses like Brogue Hydroponics and Fox & Wolf Farm. If you don't have far to travel or have a plan to refrigerate what you buy, you may also want to take advantage of the great farm-sourced meat and fresh seafood on offer.

Though the market is open all year round, think twice about when you want to visit. Events at Lancaster Central Market include the Strawberry Festival, typically held the second Saturday in June, and a Harvest Breakfast on the first Saturday in October. The mayor's tree lighting at the end of November is also a popular event that sees the market remain open late into the night as revelers get cozy with warm drinks to mark the coming of the holidays.