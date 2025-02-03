America's Oldest Farmers Market Building Is A Pennsylvania Hub Of Local Flavor, Crafts, And Diverse Food
Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is known as the Red Rose City, a reference to its UK namesake, which was the seat of one of the houses doing battle during the War of the Roses. The city is suitably historic, with imposing 18th-century architecture, Civil War-era historical sites, and attractions that reflect the area's long Amish history. On top of all this, the city is home to Lancaster Central Market, a sprawling red-brick wonder that has been at the heart of the area's food trade since the 1730s and is believed to be the oldest continuously operating farmers market in the entire United States.
Already a favorite with local foodies thanks in part to its proximity to America's largest buffet in nearby East Earl, Lancaster's historic market is a must-visit for anyone with the habit of making the discovery of great food the central purpose of their vacation. It is open Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at 23 North Market Street just off Route 222, with ample parking and garages.
Making the most of Lancaster Central Market
Like the vibrant Pike Place Market, which is known as the "Soul of Seattle," Lancaster Central Market is a bustling hub of life right in the heart of the city, making it a perfect place to go for visitors wanting to get to know Lancaster a little better. That there is an abundance of delicious food available is, of course, a bonus.
There are dozens of vendors selling the best wares Lancaster has to offer, some of which can be eaten right there. Among the market's street food stalls, you'll find Inna's Pierogi Shop, Nord Scandinavian Food & Hygge, and Empanada Gourmet. However, you'll make the best of Lancaster Central Market if you plan to bring food home with you. Get freshly baked pie, candies, and more from over a dozen baked goods stands, or purchase the best vegetables from local businesses like Brogue Hydroponics and Fox & Wolf Farm. If you don't have far to travel or have a plan to refrigerate what you buy, you may also want to take advantage of the great farm-sourced meat and fresh seafood on offer.
Though the market is open all year round, think twice about when you want to visit. Events at Lancaster Central Market include the Strawberry Festival, typically held the second Saturday in June, and a Harvest Breakfast on the first Saturday in October. The mayor's tree lighting at the end of November is also a popular event that sees the market remain open late into the night as revelers get cozy with warm drinks to mark the coming of the holidays.
More foodie adventures in Lancaster, PA
While other Lancaster tourists would undoubtedly find other attractions like the North Museum of Nature and Science among the city's must-see attractions, foodies will be delighted to know that the city also has plenty of other options to tingle your taste buds outside of Lancaster Central Market. The region is famous for its Dutch origins, and there are several classic restaurants, including the historic Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord in nearby Paradise (reopening in spring 2025) that cater to this rich history. Meanwhile, the Southern Market at 100 South Queen Street, which dates back to 1888, is a buzzing food hall that offers insight into the local food scene alongside casual events that include a trivia night and karaoke.
To get an even better grip on the city's food scene, several guidebooks recommend Lancaster County Food Tours, which, along with a "Market & Beyond" tour, offers a "Chef's Table Tour" of fine dining restaurants in downtown Lancaster. There's also a "Pub & Grub" tour, which also focuses on the city's best pubs. And if you're a chocolate fan, you're in luck; just 30 miles down the road, you'll find Hershey, the home of the famous chocolate factory and Pennsylvania's largest amusement park, the family-friendly Hershey Park.