One Of The Deadliest National Parks In The US Is An Unassuming Tropical Paradise

America's national parks protect some of the country's most breathtaking landscapes and interesting wildlife. Because of this, it probably comes as no surprise that visits to national parks have only been going up in recent years. However, if you are planning on heading to a national park soon, it is important to remember that these parks are still wild places and can be more dangerous than you think. When it comes to the most dangerous national parks, the Grand Canyon is often mentioned because it is the national park with the highest number of deaths in America. However, the lesser-known Virgin Islands National Park is also one to watch out for. This unassuming tropical paradise has seen 33 fatalities, averaging approximately three deaths per year since 2013, making it the second most dangerous national park in the United States.

There are a few reasons for this. Located about 1,100 miles off the Florida coast, visitors have reported some difficulty in reaching the island and navigating the park once they are there. Furthermore, four-wheel drive is a necessity on the steep, winding roads. This may be enticing for those looking to escape the Caribbean island crowds, but such features reflect part of the Virgin Islands' danger to the inexperienced and uninitiated. On top of this, despite being a U.S. territory, cars drive on the left side of the road in the Virgin Islands, which can be disorienting for American visitors. However, at Virgin Islands National Park, the real danger lies in the water.