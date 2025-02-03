One Of The Deadliest National Parks In The US Is An Unassuming Tropical Paradise
America's national parks protect some of the country's most breathtaking landscapes and interesting wildlife. Because of this, it probably comes as no surprise that visits to national parks have only been going up in recent years. However, if you are planning on heading to a national park soon, it is important to remember that these parks are still wild places and can be more dangerous than you think. When it comes to the most dangerous national parks, the Grand Canyon is often mentioned because it is the national park with the highest number of deaths in America. However, the lesser-known Virgin Islands National Park is also one to watch out for. This unassuming tropical paradise has seen 33 fatalities, averaging approximately three deaths per year since 2013, making it the second most dangerous national park in the United States.
There are a few reasons for this. Located about 1,100 miles off the Florida coast, visitors have reported some difficulty in reaching the island and navigating the park once they are there. Furthermore, four-wheel drive is a necessity on the steep, winding roads. This may be enticing for those looking to escape the Caribbean island crowds, but such features reflect part of the Virgin Islands' danger to the inexperienced and uninitiated. On top of this, despite being a U.S. territory, cars drive on the left side of the road in the Virgin Islands, which can be disorienting for American visitors. However, at Virgin Islands National Park, the real danger lies in the water.
The dangers of diving and snorkeling at Virgin Islands National Park
As a national park that is around 40% underwater, many visitors come to the Virgin Islands to explore the clear depths of the Caribbean and enjoy the abundant marine wildlife. However, one of the reasons that Virgin Islands National Park has been rated as one of the most dangerous national parks is due to the number of fatalities among snorkelers and divers. In particular, the most dangerous area of the park may be Trunk Bay, a popular beach on the park's north coast that has experienced its fair share of unfortunate deaths. In 2021, 47-year-old Nathaniel Outcalt of Florida was found motionless after a brief session of snorkeling. The following year, Massachusetts-native Chris Finn also died while snorkeling in the bay. In 2024, another Massachusetts man, Chris Laslocky, struggled in open water and tragically drowned despite his proximity to a nearby outcropping.
That being said, Virgin Islands National Park is a tropical paradise that receives some 600,000 visitors each year who are attracted to its lush landscapes, biodiversity, and world class tropical beaches. Most of these visitors enjoy a lovely vacation completely unscathed. These tragic deaths, however, highlight how quickly a simple swim can become an emergency and the importance of reviewing safety precautions before snorkeling or participating in other activities in open water. It is also important to always snorkel and dive with a partner and double-check wind and water conditions before heading out. If you are uncertain about your snorkeling or diving abilities, it's a good idea to join a tour that is led by a knowledgable and experienced guide.