The Iconic National Park With The Highest Number Of Deaths In America

For all the problems that exist in American life and governance, the vast majority of people across the country can agree that the National Park Service, established in 1916, is among the union's very best creations. Today, there are 63 National Parks across the United States, and together they attract tens of millions of visitors annually.

Advertisement

The best national parks in America, like Yellowstone, Denali, and the Great Smoky Mountains, remind visitors that the United States is blessed with scenery more diverse and spectacular than arguably any other nation on Earth. These are often rugged and wild places where Park Service infrastructure only goes so far, presenting beauty and danger in similar measures.

Sadly, hundreds of people die in national parks every year, intentionally and unintentionally. Deadliest of them all is the Grand Canyon National Park, which recorded almost 200 deaths from 2007 to March 2024. It's important to put this number in context — almost five million people visited the Grand Canyon in 2023. Still, the combination of immense drops, unforgiving terrain, and — morbidly — its beautiful grandeur cause the Grand Canyon to be one of the most dangerous parks in the world.

Advertisement