The Most Expensive Hotels And Hotel Rooms Across The World

The Four Seasons is a highly recognizable brand in the luxury accommodation game and they happen to have created one of New York City's best hotel rooms. Known as the Ty Warner Penthouse, this suite is situated in the heart of Midtown's Billionaire Row. It is actually the occasional residence of the billionaire entrepreneur behind the Beanie Baby empire who the suite is named after, but it is also available for the very wealthy public to rent out. As long as they have a spare $80,000 lying around.

Staying in this hotel room will make you feel as though you are part of the 1% (which you might be if you can actually afford this place). The penthouse is located on the top floor of the building 52 stories high with clear views of Manhattan's boroughs and Central Park from its four glass balconies. You don't have to worry about bumping into other guests because the room has three private elevators to get you wherever you need to go.

There are lots of tasteful touches around the room, such as a baby grand piano, original artwork all over the place, and a full library. Guests can also treat themselves to the suite's private spa, gym, and zen room that features a full-blown waterfall that runs from the ceiling all the way to the ground. Saying that the Ty Warner Penthouse makes its patrons feel pampered is an understatement.