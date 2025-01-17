The Most Expensive Hotels And Hotel Rooms Across The World
Staying at a hotel always feels like a splurge. After all, the average cost of even just a mid-range hotel room was $189 per night in 2023, according to HotelHub. That's a decent chunk of change for most of the population. Yet, that price is measly compared to the most expensive hotel rooms in the world.
These accommodations push past being simply luxurious and into a whole different bracket. Many of them cost well over a couple of thousand dollars for a single night in their high-end suites. Let's break down the details of these ultra-expensive hotel rooms to discover what these hefty prices will get you.
Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo (Monaco) – $36,000 per night
Monaco has a reputation as a respite for the elite and the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo completely supports that stereotype. It will run you around $36,000 to stay in the nicest suites at this five-star hotel for just a single evening. For that price though, the hotel promises an experience that you can't get anywhere else in the country.
Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo has raised the bar of luxury for over 160 years. Located right in the heart of the Casino Square next to Casino de Monte-Carlo, visitors can spot both the Mediterranean Sea and the Prince's Palace from these quarters. While the rooms are undeniably gorgeous, the real treat of staying at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo is its incredible included amenities.
Guests have direct entry to the private Monte-Carlo Beach Club, the Monte-Carlo Kids Club, and the Wellness Sky Club. Along with an indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room, solarium, and a fitness center. There is a three Michelin star restaurant onsite called Le Louis XV that has achieved world recognition for its delectable dishes. Plus, there is a spectacular wine cellar and cocktail bar right in the hotel as well.
The Lanesborough (London, United Kingdom) – $50,000 per night
If you want to treat yourself to an unforgettable accommodation experience in London, The Lanesborough's Royal Suite is the place to be. This five-star London hotel is optimally located at Hyde Park Corner with easy access to the capital city's top attractions and a clear view of Buckingham Palace Gardens directly from the room. Inside the Royal Suite, guests will be left in awe of its refinement. At 4,845 square feet, it is significantly larger than the average home in the United Kingdom.
The suite can host up to 12 people and features seven rooms, two separate living rooms, a massive dining area, a fireplace, and a library. It even comes with a butler who works day and night to meet their guests' every need and a complimentary chauffeur to drive them all around London. Beyond the suite itself, The Lanesborough has one of the best spas in London thanks to its hydro-therapy pool and indulgent range of beauty treatments. Visitors can also get a personal trainer at the hotel gym or just relax at the onsite cigar lounge.
The Presidential Suites, Raffles Hotel (Singapore) – $50,000 per night
Staying in the Presidential Suites of Singapore's Raffles Hotel will immediately transport you to the epitome of luxury. It's perfect for people who have an exorbitant honeymoon budget (not a realistic budget for a typical honeymoon) considering that it costs up to $50,000 per evening to stay here. For this cost, the rooms are intricately designed to make their guests feel like they've walked into a dream.
There are stunning pieces of art throughout the space and priceless antiques to give it that extravagant feel. Each two-bedroom space has its own secluded terrace to appreciate the views over the hotel's Palm Court. There are thoughtful touches such as a full walk-in closet and a private pantry stuffed full of endless snacks for the room.
When visitors are feeling a bit more peckish, they can simply alert the 24-hour room service or visit one of the Michelin-star restaurants on the grounds of the hotel. The bathroom is adorned in expensive marble with a double vanity, a bathtub, and a walk-in shower to help guests relax in whatever way they choose. There is even a pillow menu offered to guests in case the bedding isn't up to their usual standards.
The Muraka, Conrad Rangali Maldive (The Maldives) – $50,000 per night
Most travelers assume that their hotel will be bound by land. That isn't the case with The Muraka Suite at Conrad Rangali in the Maldives. Not only is the Maldives home to a stunning beach that glows in the dark, but it is also the site of one of the only underwater hotel rooms in the world. For approximately $50,000 per night, this pricey stay will take its guests to this entirely new world under the sea.
The two-bedroom accommodation has a gigantic lounge, a classy dining area with a full bar, a terrace, an infinity pool, and even its own separate quarters for the staff whose primary goal is to make your time as sublime as possible. Visitors will be spoiled for restaurant choices at the resort or they can opt to book a private chef for all their meals. At bedtime, guests descend down a spiral staircase to the glory of the underwater master bedroom. The entire thing is encased in glass walls that allow its occupants to see an ocean view with free-roaming sea creatures in their natural habitat.
The Penthouse Suite at Hotel Martinez (Cannes, France) – $50,000 per night
The city of Cannes attracts celebrities to its shores every year for the famous Cannes Film Festival. Many of them flock to the nicest place they can possibly stay in the area: like The Penthouse Suite at Hotel Martinez. People like Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, and Bruce Willis have all stayed at the Hotel Martinez before, but the accommodation is very discreet to ensure these high-profile guests feel comfortable and get their money's worth.
This hotel room costs a pretty penny at $50,000 per night and it is one of the largest suites in all of Europe with over 12,000 square feet for their guests to enjoy. The lucky occupants will have perfect views of the Mediterranean Sea and the city's coast from the suite's spacious private terrace. Inside the room, visitors are lavished by the thoughtful design with each piece of furniture and art elevating the space to higher levels of elegance. This particular accommodation has also been distinguished for having impressively modern technology, including the best coffee machines on the market, surround sound systems, and, immersive video projectors capable of changing the scenery on a massive screen in their event space.
The Hilltop Villa at COMO Laucala Island Resort (Fiji) – $52,000 per night
Location is everything when it comes to the extraordinary Hilltop Villa at COMO Laucala Island Resort. This resort as a whole is very exclusive with just 25 classic Fijian-style villas around the property, but the most upscale accommodation in the entire place is the three Hilltop Villas. These ones were designed by Red Bull creator Dietrich Mateschitz to be especially private while still providing a clear perspective of the jaw-dropping nature around. They sit on one of the highest points of the island and provide the perfect remote destination in Fiji for a crowd-free vacation.
The villas themselves encompass a massive 131,000 square feet of space in the middle of the jungle. They each have a two-tier swimming pool and private beach access to soak in the natural beauty. The resort offers a ton of incredible extras for their guests as well, such as nanny services, a private chef, and a private housekeeper. Additionally, there is a hair salon, wine cellar, cooking classes, tennis courts, and a spa all onsite for visitors to appreciate.
The Mark Penthouse (New York, U.S.) – $75,000 per night
The Mark Penthouse is the last place you want to go if you're trying to find the cheapest way to navigate New York City. At $75,000 per night, it is by far one of the most expensive places you can lay your head on the planet. The Mark was actually named as the best city hotel in the United States by Travel + Leisure out of thousands of contenders and its penthouse is the top of the line. It's so extravagant that Meghan Markle hosted her baby shower at this hotel back in 2019.
It's clear to understand why this stay is so highly regarded once you start diving into its features. It is the biggest penthouse in the U.S. encompassing 10,000 square feet in total on the top two floors of The Mark. 2,5000 square feet of that space is dedicated to the rooftop terrace where the guests have an unobstructed view over major NYC sites and neighborhoods.
Every single piece of decor is custom-made just for the hotel. With five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two bars, and four fireplaces inside, it can easily host a large group of friends or family. The living room can even be turned into a complete grand ballroom upon request. The penthouse can actually be customized any way the guests see fit, like turning one of the bedrooms into a gym or a space for their pet.
Ty Warner Penthouse at Four Seasons (New York, USA) – $80,000 per night
The Four Seasons is a highly recognizable brand in the luxury accommodation game and they happen to have created one of New York City's best hotel rooms. Known as the Ty Warner Penthouse, this suite is situated in the heart of Midtown's Billionaire Row. It is actually the occasional residence of the billionaire entrepreneur behind the Beanie Baby empire who the suite is named after, but it is also available for the very wealthy public to rent out. As long as they have a spare $80,000 lying around.
Staying in this hotel room will make you feel as though you are part of the 1% (which you might be if you can actually afford this place). The penthouse is located on the top floor of the building 52 stories high with clear views of Manhattan's boroughs and Central Park from its four glass balconies. You don't have to worry about bumping into other guests because the room has three private elevators to get you wherever you need to go.
There are lots of tasteful touches around the room, such as a baby grand piano, original artwork all over the place, and a full library. Guests can also treat themselves to the suite's private spa, gym, and zen room that features a full-blown waterfall that runs from the ceiling all the way to the ground. Saying that the Ty Warner Penthouse makes its patrons feel pampered is an understatement.
The Hotel President Wilson Royal Penthouse Suite (Geneva, Switzerland) – $80,000 per night
The whole eighth floor of the prestigious Hotel President Wilson is occupied by its mind-blowing Royal Penthouse Suite. This room is so accustomed to welcoming wealthy, important visitors that the windows are even made with bulletproof glass to keep everyone inside safe. It's rumored that influential figures such as the King of Saudi Arabia and Bill Clinton both chose to stay in the Royal Penthouse Suite, likely for its combination of extreme safety and luxury.
The living room alone is 2,500 square feet (the average size of an entire home in the U.S.) and it has an unhindered view right over the gorgeous Lake Geneva. If that's not good enough, visitors can always mosey out to the private terrace to catch a glimpse of the lake firsthand. There is even a telescope provided by the hotel, so you can see every inch of the surrounding area and the stars above.
The Hotel President Wilson goes above and beyond to make sure that occupants never have to leave their suite unless they really want to. There are 12 bedrooms, a 16-person meeting room, a dining room fit for 26 people, and 12 bathrooms in total, each one prepared with luxury Hermès items. The room is equipped with its own gym, an entertainment room complete with a Brunswick billiards table from the 1930s, and one of the biggest plasma televisions in the world at 103 inches in diameter.
Royal Mansion Penthouse at Atlantis the Royal (Dubai, UAE) – $100,000 per night
You know that you're getting one of the most elite hotels in existence when Beyoncé decides to rest her head there. The Royal Mansion Penthouse at Atlantis the Royal is one of the most star-studded accommodations that money can buy. This unbelievably lavish Dubai beach resort just recently made the penthouse available for guests in 2023 and to commemorate the event, Beyoncé put on a private performance at the accommodation and stayed in the mansion itself. Today, anyone can buy themselves the chance to stay in the same digs as Queen B herself — the only catch is that you need $100,000 per night to do so.
Not only does the accommodation have the energy of former celebrities running through its halls, but it's also drop-dead gorgeous. There is over 12,000 square feet of space encompassing four bedrooms spread across two floors in the suite. Visitors are surrounded by olive trees that have lived for over a century in the private entry way and the floors are made of pure white marble.
There is an infinity pool and a rejuvenating hot tub on the terrace off the master bedroom to relax while watching the scenery. To complete the pampering trifecta, there is also a steam room that the guest of the Royal Mansion has completely to themselves. The suite even comes with round-the-clock room service and a butler to fulfill the occupant's every whim at a moment's notice.
The Empathy Suite at Palms Casino Resort (Las Vegas, USA) – $100,000 per night
From the best-rated shows you can't miss on your trip to Las Vegas to the endless entertaining nightlife options, millions of people visit Sin City every year. However, very few of these tourists get the rare chance to stay at The Empathy Suite in the Palms Casino Resort. Unless they have an extra six figures for a single night's stay at their disposal of course.
This magical accommodation was the brainchild of a famous English artist named Damien Hirst who created the ornate space as a meld between artwork and accommodation. He carefully placed six of his pieces throughout the Empathy Suite to enhance the room. The most notable and eye-catching of which is a fish tank with the bodies of two real bull sharks entombed in formaldehyde.
The space is two floors and spans a little over 9,000 square feet with two large bedrooms and giant panoramic windows around the whole suite that look down onto the iconic Strip. There are some super fun amenities inside as well, such as a private theater, a rooftop infinity pool, a spa, and service available throughout the night. To feed into the lucky atmosphere, occupants of the Empathy Suite are also gifted $10,000 credit to use at the Palms Casino and given VIP status at all of the best nightclubs in the city.
Lover's Deep Submarine (Saint Lucia) – $222,000 per night
Some hotels are pricey because their rooms are colossal or they provide over-the-top amenities, but that isn't the case with the most expensive accommodation on the planet. The Lover's Deep in Saint Lucia is so extravagantly priced at $222,000 or more per night because it is located in a private submarine underwater. Instead of stepping out onto the suite's terrace to get views over the cityscape, visitors take in glimpses of real life under the sea directly from their bedroom window.
The submarine will move around throughout the stay, allowing the occupants to potentially spot things like fish, shipwrecks, and coral reefs in a way that almost nobody gets to encounter. The Lover's Deep suite is made to accommodate just two people, so it's an ultra-romantic setting to have this once-in-a-lifetime travel experience. In addition to the jaw-dropping perspective under the waves, the suite provides a private chef, submarine captain, and concierge to give the stay that truly affluent quality.