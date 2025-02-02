Iowa's Wildly Underrated Artsy College City Boasts An Award-Winning Garden And Main Street
The Midwest is an underrated part of the United States. While it's not filled with soaring mountains or scenic beaches, look a bit closer and you'll find plenty of beauty. Nowhere is this more apparent than in Ames, Iowa, a small college town about 35 miles north of Des Moines. With a population of about 65,000, the artsy community offers a wonderful downtown district, a spectacular (and award-winning) garden, and the vibrant campus of Iowa State University. It's also just 30 minutes from a popular trestle bridge with gorgeous panoramic views and an exciting trail that spans 25 miles and connects five different towns, giving you a unique way to hit your step goal for the day.
Ames has a little bit of everything for its visitors, with enough shopping, restaurants, and entertainment options to keep you busy during a long weekend or extended vacation. Getting here is relatively easy, as Des Moines International Airport connects to most major cities. There are plenty of excellent lodging options, as the town is built for an influx of travelers thanks to the university's presence. Whether you're seeking a relaxing getaway in the heart of the country or a whirlwind tour of shopping and sightseeing, Ames is an underrated destination that's bound to surprise.
Visit these must-see attractions in Ames
If you only have time to do one thing while in Ames, make a trip to the Reiman Gardens. According to the attraction's website, it was recognized as one of the top 10 gardens in North America worth traveling for in 2024, a prestigious award that not even Chicago's iconic "urban oasis" with Victorian architecture managed to earn. Reiman Gardens spans 17 acres and houses 26 different areas. Whether you're strolling through the Butterfly Wing and its exotic species, enjoying the Dr. Griffith J. Buck Rose Collection, or walking through the Bald Cypress Allée, you'll find plenty of colorful landscapes spread throughout the grounds.
Prefer shopping and dining to a relaxing day in the garden? Make a beeline to Main Street for its selection of specialty shops and local restaurants. The small but charming district is where you'll find the Octagon Center for the Arts — a lovely gallery and shop featuring work from prominent artists. The center hosts the Octagon Art Festival in September, which takes over Main Street to display even more local artwork. Consider checking its schedule if you'd like to attend.
Even if you aren't a student at Iowa State University, a trip to Ames isn't complete without a visit to the campus. You can start by viewing the campanile (a monolithic bell tower) just north of Memorial Union. It's also near the Fountain of the Four Seasons and a sprawling green space. From there, you can simply wander the campus' many paths, enjoying the historic architecture as you go.
Planning your trip to Ames
Ames is an excellent place to visit year-round, although there are some things to take into consideration depending on when you go. First and foremost, Ames can get busy during the college football season in the fall and early winter, although it's really only busy during Iowa State home games. Attending a game is an event unlike any other, but if you're not a fan, try to plan your trip for the off-season.
Visiting between May and September will provide wonderful warm weather, allowing you to explore everything Ames has to offer. As for where to stay, the city has a staggering variety of lodging options. Along with your usual selection of hotels, the Iowa House is filled with historic charm, as it's an old fraternity that's been reimagined as a bed and breakfast. Your views aren't quite as dramatic as a romantic lakeside getaway in the Midwestern state of Michigan, but it's a solid choice right next to campus. Lodging costs are fairly standard, with most hotels in the area featuring options under $150 per night.
For food, be sure to swing by Hickory Park. The BBQ joint serves up an array of smoked meats that are a great way to recharge after a day spent exploring. The Boulder Tap House is an excellent spot for drinks, as it's close to downtown and provides a massive selection of both local craft beers and classics from around the country.