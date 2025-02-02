Iowa's Wildly Underrated Artsy College City Boasts An Award-Winning Garden And Main Street

If you only have time to do one thing while in Ames, make a trip to the Reiman Gardens. According to the attraction's website, it was recognized as one of the top 10 gardens in North America worth traveling for in 2024, a prestigious award that not even Chicago's iconic "urban oasis" with Victorian architecture managed to earn. Reiman Gardens spans 17 acres and houses 26 different areas. Whether you're strolling through the Butterfly Wing and its exotic species, enjoying the Dr. Griffith J. Buck Rose Collection, or walking through the Bald Cypress Allée, you'll find plenty of colorful landscapes spread throughout the grounds.

Prefer shopping and dining to a relaxing day in the garden? Make a beeline to Main Street for its selection of specialty shops and local restaurants. The small but charming district is where you'll find the Octagon Center for the Arts — a lovely gallery and shop featuring work from prominent artists. The center hosts the Octagon Art Festival in September, which takes over Main Street to display even more local artwork. Consider checking its schedule if you'd like to attend.

Even if you aren't a student at Iowa State University, a trip to Ames isn't complete without a visit to the campus. You can start by viewing the campanile (a monolithic bell tower) just north of Memorial Union. It's also near the Fountain of the Four Seasons and a sprawling green space. From there, you can simply wander the campus' many paths, enjoying the historic architecture as you go.