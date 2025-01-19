Chicago's 'Urban Oasis' Is A Free-To-Enter Garden With Victorian Architecture For A Tropical Respite
While many cities are urban jungles with a lack of green space, that's not quite the case with Chicago. It undoubtedly has its fair share of tall buildings, as it is the city with the second most skyscrapers in the country; however, it also features a wealth of open spaces throughout its vibrant neighborhoods. While New York City's Central Park might be America's best tourist attraction, don't underestimate Lincoln Park in Chicago. Nestled inside this sprawling green space is Lincoln Park Conservatory — a free-to-enter garden known for being an "urban oasis."
Lincoln Park Conservatory is technically free, though a small donation is suggested to help with its upkeep. Housed inside a glass dome with Victorian stylings, the building soars above the surroundings and is easy to spot from a distance. The conservatory has become increasingly popular with both locals and tourists, so you'll need to navigate a timed entry system if you're looking to explore its many exhibits.
Forget to snag a reservation before your trip? If tickets are available, you can still get them on the same day of your visit. It's highly recommended to plan ahead, as the Lincoln Park Conservatory is a highlight of Chicago. That's especially true if you visit in the winter, as winds off Lake Michigan can get quite cold, turning the glass dome into a cozy respite from the elements.
Lincoln Park Conservatory brings nature to the bustling streets of Chicago
There are plenty of tourist traps to avoid in Chicago, but the Lincoln Park Conservatory isn't one of them. It's been a hallmark of the neighborhood for over 100 years since its construction was officially completed in 1895. Today, you'll find a variety of unique ecosystems inside its glass walls, giving you a chance to see soaring tropical trees, overgrown ferns, and a stunning array of elegant orchids. These are scattered among four unique exhibits — the Orchid House, Fern Room, Show House, and Palm House — and it's more than worth your time to explore them all.
Beyond the well-maintained exhibits, the Victorian building itself is a marvel. Designed by Joseph Silsbee, a prominent architect of the Victorian era, it was slowly built in stages and gradually opened to the public. The original glass entry was eventually replaced by a stone foyer in 1955, though all modifications were designed to retain the spirit of the original building.
Lincoln Park Conservatory sits just north of a massive garden, so once you've explored its many indoor exhibits, venture outside for another incredible display. The landscape looks best in the spring and summer, but it's a nice escape from the city streets throughout year. You should also consider signing up for a guided tour, which takes you through not just the conservatory and gardens but also the iconic Alfred Caldwell Lily Pool.
The best of Lincoln Park
Lincoln Park is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Chicago, and for good reason. Along with quick access to the conservatory, the neighborhood puts you at the doorstep of several other must-see attractions. This includes the free Lincoln Park Zoo, the picturesque North and South ponds, and North Avenue Beach if you're interested in dipping your toes into Lake Michigan.
To snap a few artsy pictures, head over to the Peoples Gas Pavilion, lovingly known as the Honeycomb. The artwork's lattice structure perfectly frames the skyline, and it's just a short stroll from the conservatory. Once you've taken your fill of selfies, walk south to reach the Chicago History Museum, where you'll find exhibits covering the Chicago Fire, the trial for the murder of Emmett Till, and more. Unlike the zoo and conservatory, this destination requires a purchased ticket.
You can spend days exploring Lincoln Park and still not discover all its secrets, but at some point, you'll probably want to venture into other parts of the city. When you're ready, head south on Lake Shore Drive to enjoy a road that highlights some of the best architecture in the world. It'll take you by Museum Campus and the Loop, both of which are great ways to round out your time in Chicago.