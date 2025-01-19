Chicago's 'Urban Oasis' Is A Free-To-Enter Garden With Victorian Architecture For A Tropical Respite

While many cities are urban jungles with a lack of green space, that's not quite the case with Chicago. It undoubtedly has its fair share of tall buildings, as it is the city with the second most skyscrapers in the country; however, it also features a wealth of open spaces throughout its vibrant neighborhoods. While New York City's Central Park might be America's best tourist attraction, don't underestimate Lincoln Park in Chicago. Nestled inside this sprawling green space is Lincoln Park Conservatory — a free-to-enter garden known for being an "urban oasis."

Lincoln Park Conservatory is technically free, though a small donation is suggested to help with its upkeep. Housed inside a glass dome with Victorian stylings, the building soars above the surroundings and is easy to spot from a distance. The conservatory has become increasingly popular with both locals and tourists, so you'll need to navigate a timed entry system if you're looking to explore its many exhibits.

Forget to snag a reservation before your trip? If tickets are available, you can still get them on the same day of your visit. It's highly recommended to plan ahead, as the Lincoln Park Conservatory is a highlight of Chicago. That's especially true if you visit in the winter, as winds off Lake Michigan can get quite cold, turning the glass dome into a cozy respite from the elements.