Avoid This Common Salad Faux Pas When Ordering Dinner In Paris, Per Rick Steves

Going out to eat in Paris can be a different experience than what you're used to at home. You'll likely notice slower service because dining is more stretched out and leisurely. People also tend to have dinner later in France than we do in America. While you can ignore the myth that restaurants are more expensive in France, other things you may have heard, like keeping your hands on the table, rather than on your lap, and forks and knives being held differently are absolutely true (keep the knife in the right hand and fork in the left, unless you're left-handed). Travel pro Rick Steves has given us many tips about how to have an authentic restaurant experience while traveling, and he's got one for us that involves ordering a salad if you're visiting Paris. On his website, he says, "If all you'd like for dinner is a salad, find a café instead of a restaurant, where you're expected to order a main course."

Part of the reason is that French dishes are usually much smaller than American ones, and a single course may not be enough, especially if it's only a salad. Ordering more than one course is simply the norm. You can order à la carte or from the prix fixe menu (meaning several courses for a fixed price), but even if you're doing the former, you're still expected to get more than one thing. However, there is another unspoken rule that can help you dine like a local in France that involves salad, and if you don't know it, you may get some stares.