Why Paris Is A Top-Ranked Destination For Safe, Stress-Free Solo Travel
Paris is a popular travel destination for many and one of the world's most iconic cities. It's known for its art, history, fashion, and incredible architecture. Simply strolling through the streets and people-watching is a fun activity when in this charming city. And, best of all, Paris is a popular destination for solo travelers as it is safe, easy to move around, and delightful to explore due to its tourist-friendly atmosphere. In fact, the French capital came in fourth place in Kayak and OpenTable's list of the best international cities for those vacationing alone.
Paris, rich in culture with so many activities and things to do and see for tourists, makes for an enjoyable and stress-free solo trip for travelers wanting to discover a new, fun destination on their own. While embracing the city's charm, travelers can explore famous monuments, take photos at iconic destinations, and wander the City of Light. Read on to find out why Paris is perfect for solo travelers and get practical tips to help navigate this magical destination with ease.
Why Paris is perfect for solo travelers
With its well-lit streets, a strong police presence, and many people coming and going, Paris is considered a relatively safe destination for solo travelers. But that doesn't mean tourists shouldn't be cautious of pickpockets, as thieves are known to take advantage of clueless tourists. That's why solo travelers should always use a crossbody bag or waist bag to keep their belongings safe at all times and remain aware of their surroundings in crowded places.
As many locals in Paris speak English, the language barrier is no longer much of a problem, making it possible for solo travelers to navigate the city with ease. The public transportation system is also efficient and affordable, easily connecting solo travelers to all major attractions and allowing for stress-free exploration.
Walking in the streets of Paris is an enjoyable activity for many solo travelers, especially in neighborhoods such as Montmartre, Le Marais, and the Latin Quarter filled with small shops, souvenirs, and delicious food options along cobblestone streets. But that's not all — Paris offers a variety of solo-friendly cultural experiences, such as museum tours and cooking classes to get familiar with the exquisite French culinary delights firsthand. For solo travelers who enjoy nature and green landscapes, Jardin des Tuileries or the Seine riverbanks are perfect spots for relaxing alone and taking in the natural beauty.
Stress-free tips for solo travel in Paris
When traveling solo in Paris, it is ideal to stay in the heart of the city in safe neighborhoods such as Saint-Germain-des-Prės or the Latin Quarter. This will also make it easy to access many of the main attractions on foot. The best advice for finding accommodation on a budget in Paris is to opt for boutique hotels, hostels with private rooms, or Airbnb rentals with high ratings from solo travelers. Be sure to read reviews and feedback from previous travelers to ensure the location is suitable. When traveling solo, it is best to keep digital copies of any important documents on your phone and keep your passport tucked away securely in your room's safe.
To make it easier to navigate Paris with confidence, solo travelers can download offline maps or even buy an eSIM to ensure they have access to navigation maps, such as Citymapper for the metro system or Google Maps. This will help you reach your destination with ease.
While many locals speak English, it is recommended to learn basic French phrases for polite interactions that Parisians will appreciate. Remember to always say "bonjour" to greet others, as it is part of the French etiquette that travelers should get familiar with. If you want to branch out from your solo adventures, one of the best ways to meet new people is taking group tours, such as the free walking tours around the Jewish Quarter, or even booking an experience with a group, such as a cooking class or a photography session around the most picturesque places. When in Paris, you'll find no shortage of options.