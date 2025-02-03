Escape Madison At A Nearby Secret Town Known As The 'Wisconsin Desert' Full Of Unique Attractions

Madison and Milwaukee steal much of the spotlight when it comes to visitors exploring Wisconsin. Seeing as these cities are home to some of America's best breweries and the largest producer-only farmer's market in the country, that's not all that shocking. But just beyond those urban centers lies a rich array of smaller cities and towns that make Wisconsin the compelling, sometimes dichotomous, three-dimensional destination that it is. Spring Green, a small town located 40 miles west of Madison, embodies this spirit. With a population of approximately 1,519 people, this town offers a tranquil escape from the city. But that serene backdrop belies a potent cultural identity and distinct geography that you might not expect to find in such a place.

The surprises start with the Spring Green Preserve, a striking 1,100-acre expanse of sandy prairies known as "the Wisconsin Desert," a seeming oxymoron if there ever was one. A gem of a local ecosystem, this unique landscape comprises sandy dunes and bluffs instead of the dense forests the state is known for, while making this an excellent backdrop for hiking, birdwatching, and letting the countryside breeze brush off whatever worries you may be carrying.

The town's cultural significance is just as captivating. Frank Lloyd Wright, the famous designer whose work helped define America's architectural identity, built his Midwestern estate in Spring Green, and the complex remains one of the country's most treasured landmarks. Other cultural touchstones like the American Players Theatre, the second-largest outdoor theater dedicated to putting on classic plays in the country, help give Spring Green its happily peculiar reputation. Combined with local shops, taverns, and a thriving culinary scene, Spring Green provides a well-balanced mix of the relaxed and the intriguing for any visitor.