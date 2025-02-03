A Secret Train Track Hidden Beneath New York's Bustling City Is A Doorway To The Past

Most New Yorkers would be hard-pressed to describe the metro as a tourist attraction. While undoubtedly iconic and the cheapest way to navigate NYC, the New York Metro is a long way from being the most pleasant or prettiest subway system in the world. Loud and chaotic, usually covered with graffiti, and home to a parade of the full range of the Big Apple's characters, a trip on the metro is a quintessential experience, but not one that would be a high point on many tourist itineraries.

However, there is a secret train track hidden beneath New York's busy streets that's worth going out of your way to find. Track 61 is one of the many now-unused sections of Grand Central Station, but, unlike many other abandoned New York City subway stops, it's supposedly still active — at least, in certain extreme, unusual circumstances.

Stepping through an unmarked, unassuming door on Park Avenue takes you back in time into a shadowy, mysterious world of clandestine government operations and secret presidential getaways. Finding this underground attraction is a challenge, but if you can work out how to get there and arrange a tour, you'll find yourself transported to one of New York's most interesting and lesser-known experiences.