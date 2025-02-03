The 'World's Westernmost Brewery' Is A Hawaiian Icon With Remarkable Food And Beer
One of the best things to do in Kauai if you're someone who loves beer is to visit Kauai Island Brewing Company. Billing itself as the "world's westernmost brewery," it's located on the southwest side of Kauai, one of the westernmost Hawaiian islands — the only inhabited island further west is the privately owned island of Ni'ihau, so we don't see the "westernmost" claim being challenged anytime soon. But it's not just the unique location that makes this brewery so special; it's the delicious variety of award-winning beers that they make, some of which you can only get in Hawaii.
It all started with the Waimea Brewing Company, founded by Bret and Janice Larson in the 1990s. In 2012, they partnered with Dave Curry, their longtime brewer, to open Kauai Island Brewing Company in Port Allen on Hanapepe Bay, near Kauai's Glass Beach. Its microbrewed beers range from pale ales to IPAs, and you can still find some of the original brewery's beers on offer. Local ingredients make an appearance in some of the brews, including taro and passion fruit; the brewery has even collaborated with the nearby Kauai Coffee Company to make an oatmeal stout. Along with the lineup of on-tap brews and canned beers, you can also order specialty cocktails, many of which feature locally produced rum.
Enjoy good food at both Kauai Island Brewing Company locations
It's not only about beer and booze at Kauai Island Brewing Company. Their Port Allen location also serves classic pub grub, like hamburgers and fish and chips, as well as more Hawaiian-focused dishes like loco moco (hamburger patties with a fried egg, rice, and gravy). It features live music throughout the week and has a game room upstairs with plenty of pinball machines, vintage arcade games. And since it's so close to the harbor, it's the perfect place to grab a drink and get a bite to eat after you take a boat tour of Kauai's stunning Nā Pali Coast.
There's another location in Koloa Village Shopping Center in Koloa Town, a five-minute drive from Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu, home to one of America's best pools. Here you'll find the Kauai Island Brewing Company Taproom & Whiskey Saloon, which, as you might guess from the name, has the brewery's handcrafted beers on tap along with over 100 different whiskeys, including small-batch and hard-to-find varieties. Both locations have a kids' menu, while the Koloa Town location serves delicious pizza with a crust made from the "spent grain" left over from the brewing process.
Both locations are Surfrider Ocean Friendly Restaurants, a designation given to eateries that, among other things, actively work to minimize the use of plastic. This means that you're able to get a fresh, handmade taste of Kauai beer while also helping the planet.