The 'World's Westernmost Brewery' Is A Hawaiian Icon With Remarkable Food And Beer

One of the best things to do in Kauai if you're someone who loves beer is to visit Kauai Island Brewing Company. Billing itself as the "world's westernmost brewery," it's located on the southwest side of Kauai, one of the westernmost Hawaiian islands — the only inhabited island further west is the privately owned island of Ni'ihau, so we don't see the "westernmost" claim being challenged anytime soon. But it's not just the unique location that makes this brewery so special; it's the delicious variety of award-winning beers that they make, some of which you can only get in Hawaii.

It all started with the Waimea Brewing Company, founded by Bret and Janice Larson in the 1990s. In 2012, they partnered with Dave Curry, their longtime brewer, to open Kauai Island Brewing Company in Port Allen on Hanapepe Bay, near Kauai's Glass Beach. Its microbrewed beers range from pale ales to IPAs, and you can still find some of the original brewery's beers on offer. Local ingredients make an appearance in some of the brews, including taro and passion fruit; the brewery has even collaborated with the nearby Kauai Coffee Company to make an oatmeal stout. Along with the lineup of on-tap brews and canned beers, you can also order specialty cocktails, many of which feature locally produced rum.