Lake Michigan's Secret Island Is A Downright Cozy Locale With Museums, Restaurants, And Natural Beauty
North of Chesterton, Indiana's European market and southwest of dreamy, car-free Mackinac Island, a cozy community thrums with life on a secret Lake Michigan isle. Best reached by small ferry and plane operators in Charlevoix, Michigan, this island is also Lake Michigan's largest, despite having a population of just around 600 people. For those not in the know, the underrated destination in question is Beaver Island, a paradise featuring fascinating museums, spectacular restaurants, and natural wonders.
There are a few ways to reach this water-locked oasis. While planes and ferries will get you from mainland Michigan to Beaver Island, travelers coming from far-flung corners of the United States will first have to fly into the nearest major airport (Grand Rapids' Gerald R. Ford International Airport or Flint's Bishop International Airport). From there, the easiest way to reach Charlevoix is by driving, so prepare to pick up a rental car or meet a companion who has their own vehicle.
After making it to Charlevoix and stepping off your last ferry or plane, the wind-blown beaches and lively streets of Beaver Island will finally greet you. Expect to find fun museums, outdoor adventures, excellent eats, and — perhaps best of all — affordable accommodations at local lodges, B&Bs, campsites, and glamping spots. Reasonable prices make enjoying the peak summer season easy, as long as you book before places fill up. For people who don't mind missing the summer sun, fall and spring are great times to experience the area's natural beauty with fewer crowds and even lower rates. Just make sure to pack sunscreen no matter when you visit, as the hours you'll spend outdoors or in the water make sun protection a must. Reef-safe options like Alba Botanica's Sport Mineral Sunscreen will help keep you and the planet healthy and happy.
Discover the best things to do on Beaver Island
When you visit, make sure to check out the best things to do on Beaver Island. This list of top attractions starts with the region's best beach destinations and then whisks you away to quirky museums, all while sprinkling in curious facts about local landmarks.
First, even if your trip isn't during the summer, you have to check out the beaches and dunes. Beaver Island prides itself on its "unmatched natural beauty," and the area's clear waters and sandy shores deliver on that promise. While a walk on the beach will show you plenty of Beaver Island beauty, adventurous souls can take their explorations to another level by kayaking around the island or making use of the two marinas for boating. Cruise along the Beaver Island Water Trail, and set up camp at one of the beachfront sites along the way for an overnight excursion. Just off the shore, tour the Beaverhead Lighthouse to learn how the island's waters influenced local history.
Next, transition from oceans to museums at the Marine Museum. There, you'll peruse exhibits on historic shipwrecks, commercial fishing, and more before heading to the Toy Museum just under a mile away. Rave reviews on Tripadvisor say the museum's "old toys take you back to simpler times." If you want to see the magic for yourself, plan a visit between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the museum's open season, from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Finally, make your way to the Old Mormon Print Shop Museum, where you can view displays that blend art and history.
Experience Beaver Island's top restaurants
In addition to Beaver Island's beaches and museums, visitors can indulge in stellar breakfasts, luxurious lunches, tasty drinks, incredible dinners, and delightful desserts. Fuel your days on the island with coffee from spots like Paradise Bay Coffee Shop and Beaver Island Coffee Company. At the former, visitors can order iced and hot coffees, smoothies, pastries, and dishes of pancakes and eggs from the all-day breakfast menu. Meanwhile, Beaver Island Coffee Company serves up espresso drinks, hot cocoa, matcha lattes, and Italian sodas. Unfortunately for off-season sightseers, both cafes are closed during the cold weather months.
For lunch, swing by Wild Strawberry Cafe. Formerly known as Dalwhinnie Bakery & Deli, the café offers breakfast bites, sandwiches, and smash burgers until 2 p.m. On Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wild Strawberry Cafe reopens for dinner with a menu featuring a shaved cauliflower salad, carrot coconut curry, short rib sliders, and crème brûlée. When you're ready to bridge the gap between lunch and dinner with cocktails and beer, grab drinks at Whiskey Point Brewing Company or Shamrock Bar and Restaurant. Opened in 1935, the Shamrock remains a favorite for pub food and cold beer, while Whiskey Point Brewing Company provides lager connoisseurs with beer flights and Bavarian pretzels.
At dinnertime, consider visiting the Sunset Bar and Restaurant at the Beaver Island Lodge. Beaver Island Restaurants, a resource compiling the island's best eats, shares reviews from past visitors who praise the Sunset's amazing food, refreshing Rieslings, and unparalleled views of Lake Michigan. After dinner, treat yourself to dessert at Daddy Frank's, a spot known for serving up hot fudge sundaes, malts, root beer floats, and more.