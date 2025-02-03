North of Chesterton, Indiana's European market and southwest of dreamy, car-free Mackinac Island, a cozy community thrums with life on a secret Lake Michigan isle. Best reached by small ferry and plane operators in Charlevoix, Michigan, this island is also Lake Michigan's largest, despite having a population of just around 600 people. For those not in the know, the underrated destination in question is Beaver Island, a paradise featuring fascinating museums, spectacular restaurants, and natural wonders.

There are a few ways to reach this water-locked oasis. While planes and ferries will get you from mainland Michigan to Beaver Island, travelers coming from far-flung corners of the United States will first have to fly into the nearest major airport (Grand Rapids' Gerald R. Ford International Airport or Flint's Bishop International Airport). From there, the easiest way to reach Charlevoix is by driving, so prepare to pick up a rental car or meet a companion who has their own vehicle.

After making it to Charlevoix and stepping off your last ferry or plane, the wind-blown beaches and lively streets of Beaver Island will finally greet you. Expect to find fun museums, outdoor adventures, excellent eats, and — perhaps best of all — affordable accommodations at local lodges, B&Bs, campsites, and glamping spots. Reasonable prices make enjoying the peak summer season easy, as long as you book before places fill up. For people who don't mind missing the summer sun, fall and spring are great times to experience the area's natural beauty with fewer crowds and even lower rates. Just make sure to pack sunscreen no matter when you visit, as the hours you'll spend outdoors or in the water make sun protection a must. Reef-safe options like Alba Botanica's Sport Mineral Sunscreen will help keep you and the planet healthy and happy.