A Secret Artsy Town Right By Indiana Dunes National Park Has World-Class Food And A European Market
Just outside Indiana Dunes National Park (one of America's most endangered national parks), curious sightseers can discover a secret, artsy town complete with a European market and incredible food. This intriguing destination is none other than Indiana's Chesterton. Home to around 14,700 people, this historical community is one gem in the rich collection of charming Lake Michigan towns like Crown Point. Whether you're looking for an Indiana escape offering unique attractions or a delicious meal after exploring Indiana Dunes National Park, Chesterton is the place to go. Visitors will love treasure hunting at Chesterton's European Market, digging into Tallgrass Beef burgers at Octave Grill, and investigating traces of the town's fascinating past.
While best for spring and autumn vacations thanks to mild weather, gorgeous scenery, and reduced crowds, Chesterton also welcomes summer and winter travelers who can handle the heat and cold. No matter when you visit, make the most of your getaway with this guide to Chesterton's best attractions and restaurants.
The best shopping and historical sites in Chesterton
You don't have to go all the way to Indianapolis' scenic Massachusetts Avenue for a unique shopping experience. Instead, head to Chesterton's European Market and peruse an open-air gathering of local growers, artists, chefs, and performers. Hosted in Chesterton's historic downtown across from Thomas Centennial Park, the European Market runs from May through October on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. But don't worry, wintertime visitors. During the chilly season, occasional pop-up events are announced on the Chesterton's European Market Facebook page. Grab holiday goodies during these winter markets, feast on candy apples in autumn, stock up on produce in summer, and treat yourself to fresh-cut flowers in spring. Feel good about your purchases knowing that you're not only supporting local businesses but also non-profits like Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and Rebuilding Together Duneland.
After visiting the market, see another side of Chesterton at historical sites like the remains of City West and Waverly Beach. These now-defunct landmarks reside within Indiana Dunes State Park (just next to Indiana Dunes National Park). Once the point of inspiration for optimistic city planners, the park area formerly known as City West collapsed after funding fell through. As the 1900s began, the site welcomed Waverly Beach, which would later develop into Indiana Dunes State Park. Today, sightseers can explore this fascinating area by hiking along the Waverly Beach Trail or visiting the renovated 1930s Dunes Pavilion.
Enjoy unforgettable meals at Chesterton's best restaurants
A foodie's journey through Chesterton begins at Fluid Coffee Roasters. Start your day with the cafe's Diana of the Dunes (a lavender syrup and espresso-fueled delight) or the Matcha Vanilli (a green tea and vanilla drink). For a heartier breakfast, visit Joe's Bread for sweet and savory crêpes, Third Coast Spice Cafe for the vegetarian-friendly Popeye Hash, or Northside Diner for breakfast classics and retro vibes.
In the afternoon, swing by Val's Famous Pizza & Grinders in the heart of Chesterton for lunch specials featuring everything from sandwiches and French bread pizza to spaghetti and ravioli. Just down the street, diners will also find Red Cup Cafe & Deli, which serves up excellent deli sandwiches, salads, and quiche.
When it's time for dinner, Octave Grill is the place to be for beer and burgers done right. The delectable burgers begin with 6 ounces of Tallgrass Beef (grass-fed, Texas Prime beef from the Tallgrass Beef company) and a buttery brioche bun. From there, guests can choose their own adventure with options like the Figgy Piggy, featuring fig jam and goat cheese, or the Fried Cheese, a burger topped with fried cheese curds. Pair your entrée with a pint of beer, glass of wine, bottle of Boylan soda, or a cocktail, like the Brown Sugar Old Fashioned.