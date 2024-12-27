A Secret Artsy Town Right By Indiana Dunes National Park Has World-Class Food And A European Market

You don't have to go all the way to Indianapolis' scenic Massachusetts Avenue for a unique shopping experience. Instead, head to Chesterton's European Market and peruse an open-air gathering of local growers, artists, chefs, and performers. Hosted in Chesterton's historic downtown across from Thomas Centennial Park, the European Market runs from May through October on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. But don't worry, wintertime visitors. During the chilly season, occasional pop-up events are announced on the Chesterton's European Market Facebook page. Grab holiday goodies during these winter markets, feast on candy apples in autumn, stock up on produce in summer, and treat yourself to fresh-cut flowers in spring. Feel good about your purchases knowing that you're not only supporting local businesses but also non-profits like Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and Rebuilding Together Duneland.

After visiting the market, see another side of Chesterton at historical sites like the remains of City West and Waverly Beach. These now-defunct landmarks reside within Indiana Dunes State Park (just next to Indiana Dunes National Park). Once the point of inspiration for optimistic city planners, the park area formerly known as City West collapsed after funding fell through. As the 1900s began, the site welcomed Waverly Beach, which would later develop into Indiana Dunes State Park. Today, sightseers can explore this fascinating area by hiking along the Waverly Beach Trail or visiting the renovated 1930s Dunes Pavilion.