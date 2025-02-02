One Super-Affordable Way Of Traveling Throughout Japan Is Only Available To Foreign Tourists

There are a few things to know about the Japan Rail Pass before you buy. First, this is only for foreign tourists with a non-Japanese passport and a temporary visitor stamp. You can't use the automatic gates at immigration or you won't get a stamp. There are a number of places to get a Japan Rail Pass, but it's best to use the official website or Klook.

You should purchase your ticket online at least two weeks before your trip, as a certificate will be mailed to your home that you'll need to exchange for the actual pass in Japan. If you use the official site, you only need your confirmation number to pick up the pass in person at a Japan Railways office or an automated machine (though there may not be any at some of the smaller stations). Purchases from third-party websites require your physical exchange order. You can pick up your pass within 90 days of buying it and activate it within 30 days.

You can also make free reservations for seats 30 days before your train ride if you use the official site. If you use Klook, you can make reservations at one of the machines or ticket counters. One other thing to know is that there are luggage parameters. Standard luggage has a combined dimension (length, width, and height) of 160 centimeters, just under 63 inches. Oversized luggage is any size over this limit up to 250 centimeters, or about 98.5 inches. For stops on the Tokaido, Sanyo, Kyushu Shinkansen, and Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen lines, you need to make oversized seat reservations. With the unlimited pass, you can visit other gorgeous cities besides Tokyo and even take a few spontaneous trips when the mood strikes you.