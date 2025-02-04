West Virginia's Charming College City Is A Mountainous Artsy Paradise With A Laidback, Youthful Energy
There are plenty of hidden gems tucked away in West Virginia, including the under-the-radar Victorian-era town of Hinton that's a gateway to the New River Gorge. But one of West Virginia's most charming destinations is hidden in plain sight — Morgantown. Home to West Virginia University (WVU), you might be surprised that this small college town is an artsy mountain paradise bursting with amenities.
With a large population of students, the town exudes a fun and youthful vibe. Out-of-state visitors can get here quickly by booking a flight into Morgantown Municipal Airport, though a larger airport is available in Pittsburgh, about 80 miles away. If you fly in at the latter, be sure to take a historic railway ride for breathtaking views.
Visiting Morgantown in the summer gets you warm weather for exploration and fewer students, though heading out in the cooler fall months means you'll experience a kaleidoscopic changing of the leaves. Regardless of when you visit, Morgantown is bound to surprise you with its vibrant streets, a wealth of outdoor activities, and the stunning West Virginia University campus.
West Virginia University is the heart of Morgantown
With a campus encompassing nearly 1,900 acres and 245 buildings, West Virginia University is a must-visit destination in Morgantown. Many of the buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and you'll find a constant flow of festivals and activities happening throughout the year. If you visit between August and November, consider stopping in for a college football game at Mountaineer Field — the massive venue seats over 63,000 people, making it more populous than the rest of Morgantown on game day.
The WVU Core Arboretum offers something a bit different from a Mountaineer football game, as you'll experience peaceful (and quiet) trails throughout this 91-acre public park. It includes over 3 miles of hiking paths and is home to over 150 species of plants, along with numerous birds and other critters. The park sits right along the Monongahela River, offering picturesque views that don't require much effort.
Prefer to enjoy a show? The university holds a variety of events throughout the year that are open to the general public. These run the gamut from musicals and plays to concerts and lectures. Many of these are held in historic venues and are a wonderful way to spend an evening. The theaters are close to the WVU Art Museum, so swing by to check out thousands of paintings, prints, and other works of art for free.
Get lost in the mountains with Morgantown's best trails
When you're not exploring campus or downtown Morgantown (where you'll find a delightful mix of innovative restaurants, shops, and lodging), consider venturing out into the surrounding wilderness. Outdoor enthusiasts will have a number of options at their disposal, including some of the best hiking in the state just a short drive away. If you'd rather not travel too far, hop on the Caperton Trail that runs along the Monongahela River, you'll be treated to bridge crossings, water views, and a bit of solitude as it cuts through WVU Core Arboretum.
If you're feeling adventurous, trek out to Coopers Rock State Forest and climb the Raven Rock Trail. At just 2.6 miles and less than 500 feet of elevation gain, the trail still manages to climb high enough to give you expansive views of the Cheat River as it surges through the forest. For something truly epic, set out on the Decker's Creek Rail Trail that cuts across Morgantown before winding 19 miles to Reedsville.
Another way to enjoy the great outdoors is by paddling down the Monongahela. Morgantown Adventure Outfitters rents both single and two-person kayaks with the option for guided tours. You can also pick up a bike rental if you'd like to explore the town from a different perspective. Similar to kayaking adventures in the underrated Midwest Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, you'll have plenty of wonderful landscapes to enjoy as you drift through the water.