West Virginia's Charming College City Is A Mountainous Artsy Paradise With A Laidback, Youthful Energy

There are plenty of hidden gems tucked away in West Virginia, including the under-the-radar Victorian-era town of Hinton that's a gateway to the New River Gorge. But one of West Virginia's most charming destinations is hidden in plain sight — Morgantown. Home to West Virginia University (WVU), you might be surprised that this small college town is an artsy mountain paradise bursting with amenities.

With a large population of students, the town exudes a fun and youthful vibe. Out-of-state visitors can get here quickly by booking a flight into Morgantown Municipal Airport, though a larger airport is available in Pittsburgh, about 80 miles away. If you fly in at the latter, be sure to take a historic railway ride for breathtaking views.

Visiting Morgantown in the summer gets you warm weather for exploration and fewer students, though heading out in the cooler fall months means you'll experience a kaleidoscopic changing of the leaves. Regardless of when you visit, Morgantown is bound to surprise you with its vibrant streets, a wealth of outdoor activities, and the stunning West Virginia University campus.