West Virginia's Under-The-Radar Victorian Era Town Is A New River Gorge Gateway To Shop, Dine, And Play

South of New River Gorge National Park, where you'll find one of the world's oldest rivers, and West Virginia's Fayetteville, one of America's best fall getaways, an under-the-radar destination awaits travelers seeking new places to explore. Home to just over 2,000 residents, this New River Gorge gateway town is known as Hinton. Established in 1831 and once fueled by business from the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway, this Appalachian village now draws in vacationers looking to enjoy historic intrigue and outdoor activities.

Located less than an hour from New River Gorge, one of the most recent spaces to be deemed a national park, Hinton is the perfect base camp for experiencing more than 70,000 acres of dramatic river, canyon, waterfall, and forest views. Within Hinton city limits, travelers can witness more natural beauty at Bluestone State Park, where rustic cabins and campgrounds overlook fish-filled lakes. Attractions like the Hinton Railroad Museum keep sightseers captivated after their outdoor adventures, while local shops and restaurants satisfy visitors looking for cool antiques and great meals.