West Virginia's Under-The-Radar Victorian Era Town Is A New River Gorge Gateway To Shop, Dine, And Play
South of New River Gorge National Park, where you'll find one of the world's oldest rivers, and West Virginia's Fayetteville, one of America's best fall getaways, an under-the-radar destination awaits travelers seeking new places to explore. Home to just over 2,000 residents, this New River Gorge gateway town is known as Hinton. Established in 1831 and once fueled by business from the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway, this Appalachian village now draws in vacationers looking to enjoy historic intrigue and outdoor activities.
Located less than an hour from New River Gorge, one of the most recent spaces to be deemed a national park, Hinton is the perfect base camp for experiencing more than 70,000 acres of dramatic river, canyon, waterfall, and forest views. Within Hinton city limits, travelers can witness more natural beauty at Bluestone State Park, where rustic cabins and campgrounds overlook fish-filled lakes. Attractions like the Hinton Railroad Museum keep sightseers captivated after their outdoor adventures, while local shops and restaurants satisfy visitors looking for cool antiques and great meals.
Experience Hinton's top attractions and landmarks
Start your Hinton getaway by taking a scenic drive to nearby New River Gorge National Park. For the best views, follow Route 20 and watch for Sandstone Falls and Chestnut Mountain overlooks as you approach the park. Once you arrive at the park, make sure to visit New River Gorge Bridge, where thrill seekers flock for Bridge Day, one of the world's largest and strangest extreme sports events. Continue your outdoorsy activities in Hinton's Bluestone State Park. Park facilities include cabins, campgrounds, lakes, and even a swimming pool, making Bluestone an excellent place for families to spend a summer vacation.
After taking a walk on the wild side, head into town for attractions like the Hinton Railroad Museum. Here, visitors can see C & O Railway artifacts that show how trains helped shape Hinton's development. Just down the street from the museum, travelers can get up close and personal with the local tracks at Hinton Depot. A stop on the National Park Service's African American Heritage Driving Tour, Hinton Depot is a fascinating place for history buffs to learn more about the late 1800s and early 1900s. For more cultural and historical enrichment, visit the Ritz Theatre. Dating back to 1929, the Ritz Theatre still screens movies today. Bring the whole family along to watch a modern film in this old-school setting.
Where to find the best shops and restaurants in Hinton
Travelers who refuse to leave any destination without securing a great souvenir will find some charming places to shop in Hinton. For antiquers, Grandma's House is the top spot for everything from folk art and furniture to vintage cookware and home decor. Find more treasures, including handcrafted jewelry and quirky gifts, at The 211 Gallery, across the street from Hinton's Railroad Museum. Keep your shopping spree going at Otter & Oak, which features clothes and artwork, plus a café that serves up coffee, smoothies, tea, and more.
When you need to eat something a little more filling than café treats, check out local restaurants like Lucky Rivers Cafe. Vegetarians will appreciate the menu full of flavor-packed salads, meatless Mediterranean fare, and mouthwatering desserts. For a family-friendly menu that promises delicious chicken tenders, burgers, and pizza for picky eaters, check out The Market on Courthouse Square. Open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, The Market is a reliable pick for groups with diverse tastes.