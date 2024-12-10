Pittsburgh's Historic Railway Ride Bestows Breathtaking Views And A Glimpse Of The Past

Riding the rails is one of the best ways to take in some amazing views of fall foliage, especially aboard Pennsylvania's trains. It is only a particular kind of train, however, that can transport you to the best viewing point for the "Steel City" of Pittsburgh. For that, you head to Pittsburgh's Station Square and climb aboard the Monongahela Incline, affectionately known to locals as "the Mon."

This steep railway was built in 1870 to transport Pittsburgh's booming population of industrial workers up and down Mount Washington — what was then known as Coal Hill. It was the earliest passenger rail car incline ever built in the United States and has been continuously used for a century and a half. An estimated half a million people ride its rails every year, according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

Ride to the top station of the Monongahela Incline and you can see all three of Pittsburgh's hard-working rivers: the Ohio, Monongahela, and Allegheny. For a real treat, head up the slope as the sun goes down. USA Today Weekend Magazine listed the nighttime view from Mount Washington as one of its Top 10 Most Beautiful Places in America back in 2013. But it's not just tourists who use the rail car — commuters still ride the Mon today. So if you want the best crowd-free view for your photos, travel outside of rush hour. Fortunately, the train runs until midnight every day, giving visitors plenty of time to get the perfect shot of Pittsburgh's cityscape twinkling at night.