Can A 'Decoy Wallet' Really Keep You Safe From Muggers And Pickpockets On Vacation?

There are a lot of hacks to protect you from pickpockets while traveling, like not dressing in a way that makes you look wealthy, wearing a money belt under your clothing, and being aware of your surroundings. One hack, however, involves keeping a decoy wallet that has fake money and credit cards in an obvious place like your back pocket or at the top of your purse. The idea is that, if someone sees an obvious wallet, they'll try to take that instead of the real money and cards you have hidden somewhere else. It's also something to throw down in front of a mugger if you're held up instead of giving someone your real cash. Particularly in the latter case, these faux accessories may help, but there are some drawbacks to using a decoy wallet while on vacation.

Decoy wallets are one of those things that people tend to have strong opinions about. For instance, one poster on the Rick Steves' Europe forum says, "I think it is a really stupid idea. Fun to joke about but do you really want to draw the attention of a pickpocket," while another person on Reddit said, "It is not just for pickpockets. It is for robbery/mugging. As a tourist you have a higher probability of getting either. You need it to look legit as they may potentially open it to make sure they got something." Both opinions have merit, and a decoy wallet may be something you can use to your advantage. Combining it with other hacks and techniques can help you avoid being pickpocketed as well.