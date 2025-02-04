Chicago's 'Most Notorious Hot Dog Stand' Serves Unbelievably Tasty Street Food And Lots Of Profanity

Chicago is full of famous foods. While deep-dish pizzas and Italian beef sandwiches are among its most iconic, no trip to the Windy City is complete without biting into a delicious Chicago-style dog. Of course, with a minefield of tourist traps to avoid in Chicago, and over 1,800 hot dog stands to choose from within its city limits, the hunt for the perfect hot dog spot may be overwhelming. However, there's one spot that stands out among the rest.

Tucked into Chicago's most sought after neighborhood, Lincoln Park, The Wieners Circle is one of the city's most unique hot dog institutions, serving mouthwatering food with a side of sailor-mouthed charm. The decades-old hot dog stand is just as famous for hurling insults at customers as it is for its charred dogs and cheddar-smothered fries. Don't worry, it's all bark and no bite as the workers only dish out playful profanities — unless you try to order ketchup on your hot dog.