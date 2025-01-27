A Dive Bar Embodying 'The Essence Of Chicago's Nightlife' Is A Wildly Historic Hangout Spot

While there is certainly a fair number of tourist traps to avoid in Chicago, it's also a city full of historic gems that are worth a visit. From 19th-century hotels — like one of America's longest-running hotels in the heart of downtown — to retro restaurants and bars from the Jazz Age, there are plenty of Windy City walls that whisper stories from bygone eras.

On the edge of Wicker Park (a neighborhood that is also home to a labyrinth of used books with cozy vibes), the walls of the Rainbo Club undoubtedly have a lot to say, bearing witness to Prohibition-era burlesque shows, 90's indie rocker photo booth sessions, and everything in between. Though the club may appear as a typical dive bar on the outside, global search platform Wheree describes the neighborhood haunt as embodying "the essence of Chicago's nightlife" with its quirky decor, bohemian atmosphere, and storied past. If you're looking for a hip hole-in-the-wall that's rich with history, look no further than the Rainbo Club.