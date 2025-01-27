A Dive Bar Embodying 'The Essence Of Chicago's Nightlife' Is A Wildly Historic Hangout Spot
While there is certainly a fair number of tourist traps to avoid in Chicago, it's also a city full of historic gems that are worth a visit. From 19th-century hotels — like one of America's longest-running hotels in the heart of downtown — to retro restaurants and bars from the Jazz Age, there are plenty of Windy City walls that whisper stories from bygone eras.
On the edge of Wicker Park (a neighborhood that is also home to a labyrinth of used books with cozy vibes), the walls of the Rainbo Club undoubtedly have a lot to say, bearing witness to Prohibition-era burlesque shows, 90's indie rocker photo booth sessions, and everything in between. Though the club may appear as a typical dive bar on the outside, global search platform Wheree describes the neighborhood haunt as embodying "the essence of Chicago's nightlife" with its quirky decor, bohemian atmosphere, and storied past. If you're looking for a hip hole-in-the-wall that's rich with history, look no further than the Rainbo Club.
Rainbo Club boasts a colorful history and a legendary photobooth
Dating back to the early 1930s, Rainbo Club is steeped in past lives. According to local myth, a drug store and speakeasy occupied the space during the Prohibition Era. Over the decades, its ornate stage hosted jazz and burlesque shows before a change in ownership in 1985 christened it the (purposely misspelled) Rainbo Club, transforming it into the neighborhood dive that stands today.
Outside, its iconic neon sign glows with red lettering and the electric-green silhouette of a martini glass, while inside is a darkly lit wonderland adorned with red vinyl booths, checkered floors, and walls decorated with rotating collections of local art. With a single television that's typically dark, it's not a place for sports fans hoping to catch a game. Rather, it's a hipster haven boasting retro touches that include a vinyl record player and a pinball machine.
If a picture is worth a thousand words, the Rainbo Club photo booth could write a whole book series. Tucked into the back corner of the bar, the photo booth most famously snapped what would become the album cover for Liz Phair's 1993 debut, "Exile in Guyville." Even if you don't have an album cover to shoot, a classic snapshot session behind its black curtain is not to be missed.
Sip in dive bar prices, and bite into the local food scene
In true old dive bar fashion, Rainbo Club is cash only. Don't worry if you're only carrying plastic, there's an ATM inside the bar. Behind the bar, you'll find five taps pouring pints of draught beer, as well as canned and bottled beverages, and a wall of liquor for classic cocktails. With reasonable dive bar prices (under $10), you won't be breaking the bank at Rainbo Club. While they don't serve food, Chicago's beloved Tamale Guy has been known to make the rounds to peddle his delicious tamales to hungry bar-goers.
If you're looking for a substantial meal in the area, you can walk over to Mac's Wood Grilled for a mouth-watering burger made with locally-sourced ingredients or bite into some barbecue favorites at Smoke Daddy. If Rainbo Club's Prohibition-era lore inspires you, check out The Violet Hour in Wicker Park, which serves classy cocktails in an intimate speakeasy atmosphere. Wherever Chicago's vibrant nightlife scene takes you, a trip to Rainbo Club is an absolute must.