The World's Largest Natural 'Mirror' Is A Surreal Landscape Of Water, Salt And Sky In South America

The salt flats of Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni make up one of the most mesmerizing and otherworldly landscapes on the planet. They are also one of the mysterious places around the globe that leave visitors with more questions than answers. Covering an area of over 4,000-square-miles in the country's southwest, the flats sit at an altitude of 12,000 feet, a vast, white expanse formed by the evaporation of ancient lakes whose remains constitute a sprawling crust of hexagonal salt formations that are more than 30-feet deep in some places.

But what really makes Salar de Uyuni remarkable is what happens when rainwater causes nearby bodies of water to overflow and empty into the basin — they form a shallow, temporary lake that, due to the flats' lack of topographic variation, turns it into the world's largest reflective surface. These transient pools often feature such clarity that it can be difficult to tell where the Earth ends and the sky begins. Because of its alluring, almost alien beauty, Salar de Uyuni is a tempting draw for outdoor lovers, adventurers, and photographers alike.

The salt flats are more than just a pretty postcard, however. The area features some fantastically unique attractions, like the Isla Incahausi, a cactus-covered "island" rising amidst the sea of salt that offers visitors incredible views of the surrounding landscape. Wildlife lovers will find the roving bands of pink flamingos, which gather in the shallow waters to rest during the migratory journey through the region, particularly enchanting. Travelers looking to put Salar de Uyuni on their itineraries shouldn't hesitate. The flats contain massive lithium reserves, whose presence has put the Bolivian government in an uncomfortable position as it tries to balance tourism, conservation, and strong economic incentives to mine the valuable material, worrying some that the future of the flats could be in question.