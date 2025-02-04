Orlando, Florida is a destination on many travelers' bucket lists, thanks to the incredible range of family friendly attractions including Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios, as well as some of the United State's finest beaches. The area regularly attracts in the region of 75 million visitors each year, solidifying its status as the most visited destination in the country. If you find yourself looking for somewhere to slow the pace down and relax in Orlando, visitors recommend the lush Harry P. Leu Gardens, a historic botanical garden just half an hour's drive northeast of Disney and roughly the same distance north of Orlando International Airport.

Harry P. Leu was a local businessman who, with his wife Mary Jane, bought the original plot for the gardens in 1936. They then spent their time traveling the world gathering rare and exotic plant varieties to populate it. They gifted the 50-acre gardens to the public in 1962, after which it became established as one of Orlando's best kept secrets — indeed, Reddit users have scarcely mentioned it in discussions of the best botanical gardens in America. Nevertheless, it is definitely worth a visit, as the visitor reviews praising it as a place of great beauty and peacefulness make clear.