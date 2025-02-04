An Underrated Botanical Oasis In The Heart Of Orlando Offers A Vibrant Tranquil Escape From City Bustle
Orlando, Florida is a destination on many travelers' bucket lists, thanks to the incredible range of family friendly attractions including Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios, as well as some of the United State's finest beaches. The area regularly attracts in the region of 75 million visitors each year, solidifying its status as the most visited destination in the country. If you find yourself looking for somewhere to slow the pace down and relax in Orlando, visitors recommend the lush Harry P. Leu Gardens, a historic botanical garden just half an hour's drive northeast of Disney and roughly the same distance north of Orlando International Airport.
Harry P. Leu was a local businessman who, with his wife Mary Jane, bought the original plot for the gardens in 1936. They then spent their time traveling the world gathering rare and exotic plant varieties to populate it. They gifted the 50-acre gardens to the public in 1962, after which it became established as one of Orlando's best kept secrets — indeed, Reddit users have scarcely mentioned it in discussions of the best botanical gardens in America. Nevertheless, it is definitely worth a visit, as the visitor reviews praising it as a place of great beauty and peacefulness make clear.
Connect with nature and history Harry P. Leu Gardens
Harry and Mary Jane Leu were hugely successful in their hobby of collecting exotic plants. Harry P. Leu Gardens has 40 different collections of plants, including Florida's biggest formal rose garden which really is something to behold in the summer months. Laced with tasteful waterfalls, this is the area most popular with wedding parties.
Other popular areas of the park are the butterfly garden, the blooms of which are specially chosen to attract an abundance of winged visitors, and the tropical steam garden, a rainforest-inspired area brimming with palms and bamboo varieties. Harry P. Leu Gardens are famous among horticulturalists for their camellias. The flowers were a favorite of the founding couple, who established more than 240 different varieties in their gardens, and they remain a big attraction today.
Harry P. Leu Gardens also offer an insight into local history in the form of the Historic Leu House Museum. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with guided tours available, the house, which dates from 1888, has been the home of several prominent Floridian families down the decades, and today stands as a shining example of 19th century architecture and decor.
When to visit Harry P. Leu Gardens and where to stay
Harry P. Leu Gardens are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online from the Harry P. Leu Gardens website, or on arrival. Pre-booked tickets are valid for any day and at any time, but are one-time use only. Though the gardens are open year round, and Florida is famed for having consistently warm weather, bear in mind that September, October, and November are when the Sunshine State sees its biggest share of hurricanes. For fewer crowds, some claim that February and October are your best shot. When planning your trip to the Harry P. Leu Gardens you may also want to look at their events calendar, also on their website. As you will see, the gardens host regular events including art exhibits, crafting workshops, and outdoor movie screenings, any of which might be worth factoring in when planning your trip.
As a tourist town, Orlando offers a huge array of accommodation options for those looking to stay for a while and explore the rights. Our recommendation is Storey Lake Resort, a vibrant Florida vacation community close to the best theme parks as well as Harry P. Leu Gardens.
Looking for something a little more eye-popping? Try Wonder Gardens in the Florida Everglades, which also hosts some formidable rescued wildlife.