Orlando's Best Theme Parks Are Minutes Away From This Vibrant Florida 'Vacation Community' Resort

When families travel to Orlando, it's more than likely that either Walt Disney or Universal Studios is on their itinerary. These staple attractions attract millions of tourists annually. When you pull back the lens on Orlando, though, you'll start to realize it's more than just a few theme parks. It's a resort destination with more than enough ways for families to take advantage of those sunny summer days in Central Florida. Even if you step a little beyond Orlando to the city of Kissimmee, you're still well within the confines of Florida's resort-style living, as seen in locations like Storey Lake Resort.

Great for families that frequent the Orlando area, Storey Lake Resort takes the guesswork out of finding accommodations during your visit. There's no surprise increase in rates or a lack of available rooms during peak holiday seasons when you should avoid Disney parks. Full of luxurious vacation homes, Storey Lake Resort is a vacation community where frequent visitors can secure a home that will always be there when it's time to make the yearly trip to Central Florida.

Rather than just offering a place to stay, Storey Lake Resort remains true to its name. It ensures renters and homeowners feel like they're in the middle of a premium resort destination, complete with high-end amenities and lavished properties. It also keeps travelers close to their destinations, including the major theme parks and even Kissimmee's Old Town Entertainment District.