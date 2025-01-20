Orlando's Best Theme Parks Are Minutes Away From This Vibrant Florida 'Vacation Community' Resort
When families travel to Orlando, it's more than likely that either Walt Disney or Universal Studios is on their itinerary. These staple attractions attract millions of tourists annually. When you pull back the lens on Orlando, though, you'll start to realize it's more than just a few theme parks. It's a resort destination with more than enough ways for families to take advantage of those sunny summer days in Central Florida. Even if you step a little beyond Orlando to the city of Kissimmee, you're still well within the confines of Florida's resort-style living, as seen in locations like Storey Lake Resort.
Great for families that frequent the Orlando area, Storey Lake Resort takes the guesswork out of finding accommodations during your visit. There's no surprise increase in rates or a lack of available rooms during peak holiday seasons when you should avoid Disney parks. Full of luxurious vacation homes, Storey Lake Resort is a vacation community where frequent visitors can secure a home that will always be there when it's time to make the yearly trip to Central Florida.
Rather than just offering a place to stay, Storey Lake Resort remains true to its name. It ensures renters and homeowners feel like they're in the middle of a premium resort destination, complete with high-end amenities and lavished properties. It also keeps travelers close to their destinations, including the major theme parks and even Kissimmee's Old Town Entertainment District.
The many vacation homes of Storey Lake Resort
If you want to own a vacation home, Storey Lake Resort isn't short on options that fit families of all sizes. With everything from two-bedroom condos to nine-bedroom homes for sale, this community can host an older couple from New York wanting a Southern winter escape or a midwestern family of six who frequents Disney at least once a year. When you're not using your Storey Lake vacation home, you can rent it out and earn passive income that can cover the costs of the theme parks.
If you're looking to buy in this resort community, you'll get access to Storey Lake's property management team, Holiday Realty LLC. Property taxes, HOA fees, and insurance are all managed for you, and if you're looking to rent your property, they will help you with this process. Booking reservations and cleaning the property are the most stressful parts of renting out your vacation home, but the community's team can handle it all for you.
Condos, townhomes, and traditional single-family properties are all available to rent from individual owners. As a renter, you will get all the benefits of the Storey Lake Resort, from its unmatched amenities to its proximity to the heart of Orlando. Best of all, the pricing is fair, depending on the type of property you're interested in and how many people you share the stay with.
What amenities are available at Storey Lake Resort?
If seeing the beautiful homes in Storey Lake isn't enough to get you to buy or rent in this resort community, the list of amenities could very well push you over that line. Though it is a community of homes, there are many entertainment options to ensure all guests and owners have what they need when they're not meandering through the parks. This includes two clubhouses featuring lazy rivers, fitness centers, and tiki bars that serve food and beverages throughout the day.
Ramp up the entertainment at the Hideaway Clubhouse, which feels more like a hub for the entire community. Along with the other features, Hideaway has a fun waterslide and a nine-hole miniature golf course. It's difficult not to feel like you're on vacation when lounging about the pool or sipping your favorite iced beverage. As an added convenience, the community also offers a shuttle service between rentals and the clubhouse.
To escape the popular pools, you can take advantage of the community's namesake lake. While fishing isn't permitted at Storey Lake, kayak rentals are available. On a mild Florida day, a cruise across the water can be a break from exploring the nation's least walkable tourist destination.