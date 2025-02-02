One Of The Best Ways To Experience Barcelona Is Its Quirky Winter Gastronomic Festival

Winter is one of the most underrated times of year to visit Barcelona, not only because it's a good way to avoid crowds, but also because you will have the opportunity to participate in one of the Catalan city's favorite pastimes: the calçotada. Centered around the namesake "calçot," the calçotada celebrates the seasonal return of a regional green onion with a very mild flavor. They are grown in the southern parts of Catalonia, the autonomous region of which Barcelona is the capital. The onions are in season between November and April, with festivities across Catalonia in January to coincide with the harvest.

Though there are a few ways to cook these onions — and in my many years living in Barcelona I've seen them incorporated into unusual dishes like croissants and risotto — there is really only one way to have a calçotada. During these winter barbecues, which are usually held in private homes but might also be organized at big public street fairs, the onions are roasted over an open flame until the outer layer is completely charred. To eat a calçot, you have to rip off the blackened exterior with your hands, then find the nearest bowl of Romesco sauce so you can coat the onion in a tangy dip before dangling it into your mouth — just like the locals do.