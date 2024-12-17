The Best Way To Avoid Crowds In Barcelona, According To Locals

Going to a popular spot during peak tourist season is a surefire way to run into crowds and high prices. Like many European destinations, Barcelona's peak season is the summer, when the city hosts several popular music festivals, like Primavera Sound in June. You'd be hard-pressed to find a quiet spot in the city during this time and will likely have to battle long lines of people in most places. Instead, it's best to visit Barcelona during fall or winter. The city is blessed with over 300 days of sunshine a year, so you'll get sunny days while avoiding the worst tourist crowds. Plus, Barcelona buzzes with events throughout the year, so depending on when you go, you can be there for the National Day of Catalonia in September, the Three Kings Parade in January, and Carnival celebrations in February and March.

Regardless of when you visit, you can avoid crowds by strategically picking what time you visit popular spots. Local guides recommend visiting the famed Sagrada Familia, Barcelona's most recognizable monument, during the afternoon when crowds are scarce. You can use a similar hack to avoid crowds at Barcelona's beaches.

The evening is also a great time to visit popular spots, as many remain open late and host events. You may have to splurge on a special ticket, but that also means you'll get to enjoy the site without the usual crowds. Casa Batlló, a standout example of Gaudí's brand of Catalan modernist architecture, offers special tickets that let you skip the usual lines and immerse yourself in one of the architect's most popular creations.