The Best Way To Avoid Crowds In Barcelona, According To Locals
Barcelona's mix of art, culture, and quirkiness makes it a prominent bucket list European destination. A city with unmistakable character, the walkable streets of Catalonia's capital in Spain hold deep history and mindboggling modern architecture like the iconic La Sagrada Família church and designer Antoni Gaudí's unmistakable creations that look straight out of a child's fantasy. The city also holds dozens of Michelin-starred restaurants, as well as the reigns of Spain's tapas culture. Barcelona's tourist numbers are some of the highest among European cities, with literally millions of tourists flowing in on some months. The city's most popular spots have become difficult to navigate, and there are even some beautiful and bustling Barcelona streets that are best avoided.
Unfortunately, overtourism doesn't just ruin experiences for other tourists. It also makes life difficult for locals. The local government is taking steps to reduce the negative impact of tourism, but in the meantime, Barcelona residents have figured out ways that travelers can avoid throngs of visitors and recapture the experiences that are at the heart of the city's charm. Timing is a major factor to consider when planning your vacation. Getting off the beaten track and visiting lesser-known attractions can also give you a more memorable and authentic experience.
Time your visit to Barcelona and its sights carefully to avoid peak crowds
Going to a popular spot during peak tourist season is a surefire way to run into crowds and high prices. Like many European destinations, Barcelona's peak season is the summer, when the city hosts several popular music festivals, like Primavera Sound in June. You'd be hard-pressed to find a quiet spot in the city during this time and will likely have to battle long lines of people in most places. Instead, it's best to visit Barcelona during fall or winter. The city is blessed with over 300 days of sunshine a year, so you'll get sunny days while avoiding the worst tourist crowds. Plus, Barcelona buzzes with events throughout the year, so depending on when you go, you can be there for the National Day of Catalonia in September, the Three Kings Parade in January, and Carnival celebrations in February and March.
Regardless of when you visit, you can avoid crowds by strategically picking what time you visit popular spots. Local guides recommend visiting the famed Sagrada Familia, Barcelona's most recognizable monument, during the afternoon when crowds are scarce. You can use a similar hack to avoid crowds at Barcelona's beaches.
The evening is also a great time to visit popular spots, as many remain open late and host events. You may have to splurge on a special ticket, but that also means you'll get to enjoy the site without the usual crowds. Casa Batlló, a standout example of Gaudí's brand of Catalan modernist architecture, offers special tickets that let you skip the usual lines and immerse yourself in one of the architect's most popular creations.
Choose authentic local experiences over touristy activities
To experience Barcelona like a local, look for spots that are frequented by the city's residents. A great place to start is the many public parks and outdoor spaces that dot Barcelona. These are great spots to people-watch and unwind with some snacks and a bottle of wine. Most notably, these are areas that are very rarely visited by tourists. Instead of the crowded Parc Güell or Parque de la Ciutadella, consider spending an afternoon in the picturesque Parc del Laberint d'Horta, a whimsical botanical maze that is frequented by locals.
Getting out of the city center is another good way to see more of Barcelona than a typical tourist would. The city's outskirts are home to rolling hills, idyllic vineyards, and quaint fishing villages, each offering local experiences. Most of these can be reached in about an hour by road, making for a great half-day trip to Spain's Costa Brava region. Stepping into the Catalonian countryside will introduce you to the simple local cuisine that can be a revelation for many after the chic (and expensive) tapas bars in the city. February heralds the Catalan green onion season — a fixture on the culinary calendar that most outsiders don't know about. Of course, you can also venture further and visit the underrated Spanish foodie city of Valencia to really avoid Barcelona crowds.
Finally, when it comes to accommodation, large international chain hotels should be your last option. Instead, look for homestays and boutique hotels. Often run by locals, these are great places to get authentic experiences and more useful tips for your time in Barcelona.