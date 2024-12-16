The Up-And-Coming Chicago Neighborhood With Artsy Vibes, Culinary Excellence, And Unique Architecture
Beyond wildly popular tourist attractions like Millennium Park and Navy Pier, Chicago's culturally significant neighborhoods are what make the city truly shine. One standout is West Town, which is bordered by Humboldt Park, considered the Midwest's "center of Puerto Rican culture." So, what's so extraordinary about West Town? It's famed for its ethnic diversity as well as its budding artistic community and culinary scene. Head to Chicago Avenue and you'll discover a number of public art murals including "Embracing Life" (pictured) by local artist Miguel A. Del Real.
Additionally, there are various art galleries like Chicago Truborn, named as one of the best in the city by Time Out and Gallery 2052, offering eclectic handcrafted jewelry. However, Chicago Avenue is also home to an assortment of dining establishments befitting all appetites and cravings. They include A Tavola, an Italian eatery, Dell' Rooster Restaurant & Bar, for Latin American dishes such as empanadas and chilaquiles, and Tryzub Ukrainian Kitchen, where you can dine on chicken Kyiv, among other things.
On that note, West Town is where visitors will find the Ukrainian Village. This area features remarkable architectural marvels like St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral and Sts. Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church. With lavish murals and mosaics, these historic Byzantine-inspired structures will leave visitors in awe. West Town has it all. It's no wonder Niche named it one of the best neighborhoods to live in Chicago in 2024, coming in at number nine out of 93.
Visit one of West Town, Chicago's museums
Although dining and perusing art galleries make for a perfect outing in West Town, the neighborhood does feature a few hidden gems that should be on visitors' radars. Take, for instance, the Ukrainian National Museum. It's located in Ukrainian Village, where a large number of immigrants from the Eastern European country made their home. The Ukrainian National Museum has several exhibits with relics from World War 1, traditional clothing, Pysanky (or colorfully painted Easter eggs) and much more.
At the time of this writing, it's only open from Thursday to Sunday. Another must-visit in West Town and Ukrainian Village is the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art. It displays creations by Ukrainian-Americans, as well as temporary exhibits. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, it's conveniently on Chicago Avenue. In addition to Ukrainians, Polish immigrants also settled in West Town in the early 20th century.
It might not be surprising to learn then that the Polish Museum of America is in the neighborhood. There are exhibits spotlighting Poland's former prime minister Ignacy Jan Paderewski, as well as notable artworks by Polish artists. "Definitely a worthwhile stop if you're of Polish heritage or interested in learning more," reads a Yelp review. Ultimately, these attractions serve to immerse visitors in the multicultural hub that is West Town.
There's more to discover West Town, Chicago
West Town has much to offer visitors, especially those who want to experience the city like a local. However, everything mentioned above is not the only thing you'll want to include in your itinerary. If you yearn for a nature walk among metropolitan surroundings, head to Humboldt (Alexander Von) Park (pictured) where there are paved paths, gardens, and a lagoon.. If gallivanting through West Town has you fatigued, you can unwind at AIRE Ancient Baths Chicago's thermal pools. "This is definitely an oasis where you can escape and disconnect from the outside world," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. Various packages for massages and other treatments are available.
Did you know that Wicker Park is in West Town? On North Milwaukee Avenue, there are even more art galleries, cafes, and shops to enjoy. This includes Wicker Park's famed Myopic Books, a labyrinth of rare finds in the heart of Chicago. Of course, there are also incredible stores on Chicago Avenue such as Lost Girls and Paperish Mess. The former sells vintage clothing and the latter, stationary, art, and gifts.
If you're Planning to visit West Town, know that it's easily accessible by public transportation via the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA). Do you want to explore more of the Windy City? Read about the Chicago neighborhood known as "The Mexico of the Midwest."