The Up-And-Coming Chicago Neighborhood With Artsy Vibes, Culinary Excellence, And Unique Architecture

Beyond wildly popular tourist attractions like Millennium Park and Navy Pier, Chicago's culturally significant neighborhoods are what make the city truly shine. One standout is West Town, which is bordered by Humboldt Park, considered the Midwest's "center of Puerto Rican culture." So, what's so extraordinary about West Town? It's famed for its ethnic diversity as well as its budding artistic community and culinary scene. Head to Chicago Avenue and you'll discover a number of public art murals including "Embracing Life" (pictured) by local artist Miguel A. Del Real.

Additionally, there are various art galleries like Chicago Truborn, named as one of the best in the city by Time Out and Gallery 2052, offering eclectic handcrafted jewelry. However, Chicago Avenue is also home to an assortment of dining establishments befitting all appetites and cravings. They include A Tavola, an Italian eatery, Dell' Rooster Restaurant & Bar, for Latin American dishes such as empanadas and chilaquiles, and Tryzub Ukrainian Kitchen, where you can dine on chicken Kyiv, among other things.

On that note, West Town is where visitors will find the Ukrainian Village. This area features remarkable architectural marvels like St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral and Sts. Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church. With lavish murals and mosaics, these historic Byzantine-inspired structures will leave visitors in awe. West Town has it all. It's no wonder Niche named it one of the best neighborhoods to live in Chicago in 2024, coming in at number nine out of 93.