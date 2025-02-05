The Luxury Big Island Hotel That Hosts An Annual Immersive Chocolate Festival

With its tropical climate, Hawaii is the only state in the U.S. where cacao beans can be grown and made into local chocolate. And each year, there's a celebration of Hawaiian chocolate on the island of Hawaii, aka the Big Island. Organized by the Kona Cacao Association, the aptly named Big Island Chocolate Festival is a three day event with activities like tastings, cacao farm tours, hands-on tutorials, and chocolate cooking competitions. This is definitely a bucket list experience for chocolate lovers.

This year's event is on April 10 to 12 at the high end Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa. 2025 marks the festival's 12th year, and this year's theme is "Cirque de Chocolate — A Whimsical World of Chocolate Wonders." The event ends with a grand fundraising gala, where money is raised for local charities and other organizations. The gala features sweet and savory chocolate themed creations by over dozen different chefs, plenty of dancing, and a silent auction. It's bound to be a great place for people watching as guests are encouraged to dress in the circus theme.

Along with tickets to individual events over the three days, there are a couple of packages that include a night at the resort, like the Chocolate Lovers Package ($775), which comes with two VIP tickets to the gala. Whatever event you choose to attend, make sure to book your tickets on the website ahead of time; space is limited and you don't want to miss out.