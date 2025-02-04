When Rental Car Prices Are High, Try This Bold Work-Around Hack To Get On The Road For Less

Vacations are expensive, and rental cars are a big part of that. You may find deals, or attempt to rent a car outside the airport where they may be cheaper, but they can still eat up a significant chunk of your travel budget. To that end, people have been using a pretty bold workaround that can save them money. Some vacationers are choosing to rent a U-Haul rather than a car. We don't mean a huge moving van. Instead, we're talking about a smaller van that can hold you and your luggage and isn't that much different from the size of an SUV.

One of the reasons for the hack is that, during the pandemic, many rental cars were sold off by agencies, leading to shortages when tourism began to ramp up again. That made prices go up, and cars harder to find. While one of the best travel tips out there is to not let saving money cloud your judgment, this hack might be a win-win, depending on what you're planning on doing.

While you can certainly use clever apps like Moovit that give you information on public transportation of all sorts instead of renting a car, sometimes you want the freedom of movement that driving a vehicle provides. Before we go any further, however, and you decide to use this option, remember that you shouldn't ever ride in the back of a van or truck and that they may not be family-friendly if you have small children and have to bring a car seat.