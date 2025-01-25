Is It Cheaper To Rent A Car At An Airport Or Search Elsewhere?
Everyone is looking for ways to save money while traveling, and one of the biggest expenses after your plane ticket and hotel is often your rental car. Though there are alternatives like trains, buses, and bicycles, many people prefer the freedom that comes with sitting behind the wheel with no schedule to adhere to. Once you've determined the type and size of car you'll need, the next big question is where to rent it from. While you may save money with expert tips, like travel pro Rick Steves' advice for choosing a rental car company, the location you choose to rent from may significantly affect your pocketbook. We're talking about the price difference between renting a car at the airport versus a downtown or off-site location. According to a June 2024 study by NerdWallet, it's cheaper to skip the airport and rent somewhere else.
According to the study, which looked at a seven-day rental car from the 15 biggest airports in the United States, it costs an average of $555 to pick up your ride at the airport versus $469 for a car downtown — a potential savings of $86, or 18.4%. Of course, you'll have to factor in the time and cost of a taxi, a rideshare, or public transportation each way between the airport and your rental location. For instance, if you're flying into, say, Florence, and you're staying in Tuscany, you're looking at a nearly one-hour taxi ride before picking up your rental car.
Why it's more expensive to rent a car from the airport
The reason airport car rentals can be more expensive is that the airports themselves charge fees that the rental companies pay, then pass down to you. There also may be more promotions offered at rental places outside of airports, making it easier to score a deal. It's absolutely worth doing a price comparison before you book.
Another reason to rent off-site is because it can be faster and more convenient (though make sure to book online and reserve your car before your trip so you don't end up in a line, which can result in a longer wait). You'll likely have to take a shuttle to the rental spot, which can take time. In addition, you may only want the car for part of your trip. For example, you may fly into a city with public transportation and want a car only for some day trips out of town. In that case, parking in the city on the days you're not using the car is an extra expense. Instead, you may want to rent downtown for the day trips, or avoid car rental hassles with the public transportation app Moovit that shows you options like buses, bicycles, carpooling, and more.
However, there are some instances when it might not be so bad to rent from the airport. A local rental place may not be open late or on Sundays, which can make it difficult to pick up and return the car when you want. An airport may also have a wider variety of cars, such as a van for a large travel group. Regardless of where you rent your ride, you can save some extra money by packing your own car accessories and skipping the add-on insurance if you're already covered by your credit card, travel insurance, or personal car insurance.