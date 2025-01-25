Is It Cheaper To Rent A Car At An Airport Or Search Elsewhere?

The reason airport car rentals can be more expensive is that the airports themselves charge fees that the rental companies pay, then pass down to you. There also may be more promotions offered at rental places outside of airports, making it easier to score a deal. It's absolutely worth doing a price comparison before you book.

Another reason to rent off-site is because it can be faster and more convenient (though make sure to book online and reserve your car before your trip so you don't end up in a line, which can result in a longer wait). You'll likely have to take a shuttle to the rental spot, which can take time. In addition, you may only want the car for part of your trip. For example, you may fly into a city with public transportation and want a car only for some day trips out of town. In that case, parking in the city on the days you're not using the car is an extra expense. Instead, you may want to rent downtown for the day trips, or avoid car rental hassles with the public transportation app Moovit that shows you options like buses, bicycles, carpooling, and more.

However, there are some instances when it might not be so bad to rent from the airport. A local rental place may not be open late or on Sundays, which can make it difficult to pick up and return the car when you want. An airport may also have a wider variety of cars, such as a van for a large travel group. Regardless of where you rent your ride, you can save some extra money by packing your own car accessories and skipping the add-on insurance if you're already covered by your credit card, travel insurance, or personal car insurance.