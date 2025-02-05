'Britain's Only Desert' Is A One-Of-A-Kind Surreal Artsy Beachscape With Delicious Seafood And Trails

The average Brit would scoff at the claim that the United Kingdom, one of the wettest countries in Europe, has anything approximating a desert within its borders. However, in the southern English county of Kent is Dungeness, a shingle peninsula colloquially known as "Britain's only desert." The Met Office does not endorse this view, stating that Dungeness has neither of the defining characteristics of a desert — limited rainfall and persistent high pressure. But with sparse open spaces and seemingly limited life, there is certainly a desolate atmosphere to the place.

Dungeness National Nature Reserve is one of the largest shingle landscapes in the world. Shingle comprises rounded pebbles that erode each other as the waves lap them, creating deep deposits that starve the ground of nutrients and deter most flora and fauna. Despite these harsh conditions, Dungeness isn't as barren as it might first appear. Surprisingly, the nature reserve is home to 600 species of plants, roughly one third of all plants known to grow in the United Kingdom. This includes hardy species that have adapted to the tough environment to encounter sea kale, wild carrot, viper's bugloss, and Nottingham catchfly, a rare plant with drooping white flowers.

There are numerous insects, amphibians, and annelids, too, such as the great-crested newt, the emperor dragonfly, and the medicinal leech, the largest leech in Britain and the only one capable of sucking human blood. Why are they called "medicinal?" In ancient times, these leeches were a popular form of treatment, as doctors believed it sucked bad blood from ailing patients. Dungeness is also a vital habitat for birds, especially migratory species including the wheatear, resident from March to October, and the smew, an eye-catching duck with black and white plumage that arrives in winter.