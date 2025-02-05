Hidden In Atlanta's City Bustle Is An Enchanting Nature Park In A Forest With A Waterfall And Wildlife

Although this park is technically within Atlanta, it's in an area with quite a few green spaces. Overall, this whole section of the city looks more majestic and laid-back compared to the steel and concrete structures of downtown. Cascade Springs encompasses 135 acres, so it's easy to feel like you're in a whole other world once you're inside and hiking the main trail.

The trail itself spans just under 2 miles, and it's a loop, so you'll wind up back where you started at the end. Near the entrance is a stone spring house, which marks a trickling spring that meets up with Utoy Creek. The trail is moderately challenging, and if you need a break, you can simply bask in the elegant scenery and soundscape of the forest. At around the 1.3-mile mark, you'll come across a gorgeous waterfall covered in English ivy. Once you reach the waterfall, you know you're close to the end of the hike, although it makes a perfect stopping point, especially if you want to capture a few photos.

Depending on when you visit, you may get a glimpse of birds or animals scurrying through the underbrush. You'll find woodland creatures like deer, foxes, and birds, as well as turtles and frogs. This park is also unique because it's where the battle of Utoy Creek occurred during the Civil War. You can still see remnants of Confederate fortifications, although they're now densely covered in ferns and undergrowth.