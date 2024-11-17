One Of Georgia's Most-Visited Family Attractions Is A One-Of-A-Kind Mountain Park In Atlanta
If you're looking for fun for the whole family in the state of Georgia, there are many different activities that can keep you and your little ones engaged for hours. You can head to the coast to Brunswick, Georgia's "Gateway to the Golden Isles." Or, if you travel north toward the state border, you can take Georgia's train ride in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
However, there's one attraction that blends both types of family-friendly activities. On the one hand, you'll all be outdoors, basking in the Georgia sun and fresh air. On the other hand, there are rides, shows, and other marvels that will keep kids entertained, no matter their age.
We're talking about Stone Mountain Park. Situated less than 30 minutes northeast of Atlanta, this natural peak is home to many fantastic activities. You can easily spend an entire day there and not get bored. Plus, if you visit during the holiday season, you can enjoy the whimsical decor from Halloween to Christmas. So, pack up the car and let's drive on over to Stone Mountain and see what all the fuss is about.
A brief history of Stone Mountain Park
According to the park, Stone Mountain is Georgia's most-visited attraction, with about four million visitors annually. (By comparison, Georgia Aquarium, the largest aquarium in North America, had a record-high attendance of 2.9 million in 2019.)
The mountain itself is impressive, and you can see it for miles in all directions. The entire monolith is solid granite, giving it an imposing shape that juts out from the ground below. Although Stone Mountain Park is a tourist spot today, it started as a Confederate memorial. In fact, it's still classified as such by the state of Georgia. You can see a carving of Confederate soldiers on the side, which was completed in 1972.
Even the opening date of the park is shrouded in history, as it opened on the 100th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln's assassination. However, despite its Confederate roots, the park welcomes everyone to have fun and revel in its many attractions.
What to do at Stone Mountain Park
Stone Mountain Park is a perfect mixture of natural beauty and modern amenities. At the base of the mountain is a 363-acre lake, and across the lake is a series of campgrounds. So, if you want to extend your time at the park, you can rent a campsite or cabin and stay for as long as you like. Or, if you prefer more traditional lodging, you can book a room at the Inn at Stone Mountain Park or the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort.
Outdoor enthusiasts will want to start by hiking the one-mile trail to the top of the mountain to get a full view of the surrounding area. There's nothing quite like standing on a 1,600-foot tall rock, and on a clear day, you can even see most of downtown Atlanta. Beyond the hike to the summit, the park features 15 miles of paved pathways for your enjoyment.
But what about the kids? The park features multiple family-friendly attractions, including a 4D theater, a Dinotorium with interactive exhibits, an outdoor dinosaur park with life-size mechanical creatures and bones, and a mini-golf course. If you want to see as much of the park as possible, we recommend hopping on the scenic railroad, which takes a five-mile route around the entire area. If you visit during the summer, make sure to stay for the fabulous drone and light show, which happens at night.