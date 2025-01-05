One Of Georgia's Most Unique Trails Is An Atlanta Attraction Blending Eerie Art And Scenic Views
Where can you go for a blend of nature's best scenic views and strange art made from found objects? Doll's Head Trail in Atlanta, Georgia, is a unique hiking opportunity that fits the bill. Despite what you may assume, it's not located in Georgia's trendiest neighborhood of Little Five Points, known for its off-kilter art and subculture vibes. It's actually a little further on the south side of the city in Constitution Lakes Park. And yes, as the name suggests, there are eerie doll heads to be found on the trail.
Doll's Head Trail is an approximately 1.5-mile loop that winds through an Atlanta urban nature preserve, filled with marshy wetlands adjacent to the park's two lakes. But while you're walking along the trail, be sure to look down as well to notice the various art installations made from items found in the park. And people have made art out of some pretty strange things, including everything from doll parts, old toys, TVs, tires, and more.
In addition to this unique trail, Constitution Lakes Park offers approximately 200 acres to explore. The wetlands in the park are an ideal habitat for all sorts of wildlife, including river otters, turtles, deer, snakes, and many species of birds, so bring your binoculars. While you're in the city, you may as well also check out the largest aquarium in America, which is located right downtown, about 30 minutes away.
Doll's Head Trail turns trash into treasure
Back in 2010, local Atlantan Joel Slaton came up with the concept for Doll's Head Trail after noticing many different objects discarded in the park. In a creative twist, Slaton began repurposing this trash into artworks along the trail, and it started turning heads. Luckily, the local government thought it was pretty cool and gave him permission to keep his project going. Today, the trail is maintained by volunteers. Visitors are encouraged to contribute their own installations but only using items found in the park — no bringing a box of junk from home. It's a test of creativity, for sure. Art installations need to be family-friendly, and the volunteers will make sure no one puts up anything offensive.
You may be wondering why there's so much junk in this park in the first place. The two lakes in the park were created when water filled two old excavation pits that used to belong to the South River Brick Company, which was harvesting Georgia red clay for its bricks. The area that is now Doll's Head Trail also runs alongside some train tracks, where a lot of trash was dumped over the years. In addition to this industrial background, the nearby South River brings trash into the park when it floods, giving visitors new items to collect and create with.
While you're exploring the trail, keep your eyes peeled for bricks and pieces of terracotta with messages left behind from other hikers. Slaton has also been known to leave Sharpies around if you'd like to leave a message of your own. And if you can't get enough of the creepy doll aesthetic, consider a visit to one of the most haunted destinations in the entire world, the Island of the Dolls in Mexico.