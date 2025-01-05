One Of Georgia's Most Unique Trails Is An Atlanta Attraction Blending Eerie Art And Scenic Views

Where can you go for a blend of nature's best scenic views and strange art made from found objects? Doll's Head Trail in Atlanta, Georgia, is a unique hiking opportunity that fits the bill. Despite what you may assume, it's not located in Georgia's trendiest neighborhood of Little Five Points, known for its off-kilter art and subculture vibes. It's actually a little further on the south side of the city in Constitution Lakes Park. And yes, as the name suggests, there are eerie doll heads to be found on the trail.

Doll's Head Trail is an approximately 1.5-mile loop that winds through an Atlanta urban nature preserve, filled with marshy wetlands adjacent to the park's two lakes. But while you're walking along the trail, be sure to look down as well to notice the various art installations made from items found in the park. And people have made art out of some pretty strange things, including everything from doll parts, old toys, TVs, tires, and more.

In addition to this unique trail, Constitution Lakes Park offers approximately 200 acres to explore. The wetlands in the park are an ideal habitat for all sorts of wildlife, including river otters, turtles, deer, snakes, and many species of birds, so bring your binoculars. While you're in the city, you may as well also check out the largest aquarium in America, which is located right downtown, about 30 minutes away.