The Best Ways To Protect Your Data When Using Airport Wi-Fi

Whether it's quickly answering a work email before logging off for your vacation or video-calling a loved one to let them know that you've landed safely, free Wi-Fi can be one of the most important airport amenities for many travelers. But is it actually safe to use? Unfortunately, if you're worried about keeping your data safe while you're away, it's probably not a good idea to connect to airport Wi-Fi without taking some precautions first.

To understand the dangers of using free airport Wi-Fi from a security perspective, Islands spoke to Theresa Payton, the founder of Fortalice Solutions, which specializes in cybersecurity. Payton informed us that the very same features that make airport networks so easy and convenient to use also make them a major security risk. She explained, "Airports tend to have weak security protocols in place for their Wi-Fi networks to provide more convenient connection for users."

The easiest way to avoid leaving your sensitive data vulnerable is to simply not use the airport Wi-Fi. Obviously, you can download or print out everything you might need at the airport before you leave for your trip, but depending on what you want to use the internet for, that may not be a realistic solution. As an alternative, Payton suggested using your phone as a personal hotspot. Although not foolproof, you have a lot more control over the security settings than when you use a public network.