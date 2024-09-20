The Most Important Airport Amenities Rick Steves Suggests Utilizing While You Travel

European airports are not short on amenities. London's Heathrow has ATMs, showers, charging stations, and a post office. You can purchase an Oyster Card for the London subway at the airport and get a London Pass for museums and tourist sites at the Heathrow Express Ticket Offices in Terminals 3 and 5. Although Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport may be the world's worst, it has ATMs, a post office, a health center, and luggage storage. You can also find a number of tourist information centers where you can get tickets, maps, advice for activities, and museum passes. Rome's Fiumicino airport has a business center, ATMs, and a tourist office with tips on what to see in Italy, as well as several lounges.

The Istanbul Airport has a tourist info desk and city information center near the exit on the arrivals floor at Gate 12. This airport even has sleeping pods, so you can get some rest if you have a stopover with carry-on storage. The pods feature a charging point, a changing room, and a blanket for around $11 an hour during the day or $17 an hour at night. You can add another blanket, pillow, and pillowcase for an extra fee.

Apart from the amenities Steves recommends, he also cautions about money exchanges with high rates. He says, "At airport exchange booths such as Forex or Travelex, you lose around 15% when you change dollars to euros or other currency." Luckily, European airports have many ATMs where you can easily pull out cash for a better rate. Steves also recommends you avoid using your debit card while traveling abroad and opt for a credit card or cash instead.

