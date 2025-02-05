One Of America's Most Historic Golf Courses Is A Challenging New York Gem Where Legends Are Forged

What is said to be the oldest clubhouse in America is perched atop a hill as you arrive at Shinnecock. Curious visitors will want to check out the posh members' list of handicaps for any famous names on the notice board. On the day's tee sheet, you're just as likely to spot a celebrity as you would be in New York City.

Stepping out onto the course, your local club caddy for the day will be your best ally to guide you around one of the trickier tests in golf. This gem of a course plays at a modest yardage of just over 6,300 yards from the medal tees. Don't be fooled though — these holes are stretched tremendously in yardage when the U.S. Open comes around.

The wind and course conditions help make the challenge each day, but Shinnecock does not hide much off of the tee. Blind shots are few and far between, but what you will see are lots of obstacles ahead. On either side of the mostly doglegged fairways is tall biting fescue grass that is commonly knee-high. Bunkering is detailed across the routing, much like some of the most spectacular courses in Europe, but at Shinnecock Hills, the opportunity to run up an approach shot to the putting surface is often unavailable. Many players commend the one-shot par-threes on the course — hole 11 in particular is one of the most photographed spots as the hilltop clubhouse looms in the background. If you're lucky enough to experience the historic Shinnecock test alongside a member, your day will finish in the clubhouse overlooking a piece of golf history.